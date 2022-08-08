OnPolitics: Senate passes bills on drug prices, energy over weekend

Hello, OnPolitics readers!

President Joe Biden saw firsthand Monday what he described as “incredibly heartbreaking” devastation triggered by flash flooding that killed at least 37 people in southeastern Kentucky and left a path of destruction in several counties.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who was with Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, described the flooding as “unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Flooding and mudslides displaced hundreds of people from their homes, and left others stranded without water, electricity or other vital supplies. The National Guard airlifted more than 1,300 people from flooded areas, while state police and other agencies rescued thousands, Bescher said.

Biden has declared 13 counties federal disaster areas.

it is Amy With today’s top stories from Washington.

The Senate passed a sweeping bill to lower drug prices and promote clean energy

This past weekend ICYMI: Senate Democrats approved sweeping legislation on health care, climate and taxes on a party-line vote Sunday, handing a big win for President Joe Biden ahead of the midterm elections.

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes record spending on clean energy initiatives, measures to lower prescription drug prices and a tax overhaul to ensure large corporations pay more income tax. Every Democrat voted in favor and every Republican against the measure.

Where does the bill go now? That leads to a vote in the Democratic-controlled House, where it is likely to pass as early as Friday. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking Senate vote in favor of the measure after a heavy overnight session of debate, amendments and negotiations. The 15-hour “vote-a-ram” that began at 11:30 a.m. ended with Harris’ deciding vote on the final route.

Some of the items in the bill: The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices — long opposed by the pharmaceutical industry — and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for three more years through 2025.

To address climate change, the bill includes $10 billion in tax credits to build electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines; $7,500 tax credit rebates for consumers purchasing electric vehicles; and $9 billion for energy-efficient home retrofits for low-income Americans.

The bill would raise about $739 billion in tax revenue, more than offsetting the $433 billion in proposed spending. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the legislation would reduce the federal deficit by $102 billion over the next decade.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Dems call out extremists in GOP race : In some GOP primaries, Democrats are funding attack ads that call candidates “too conservative” or show election lies. A strategist defends the tactic as “aggressive”. Others say it’s dangerous.

: In some GOP primaries, Democrats are funding attack ads that call candidates “too conservative” or show election lies. A strategist defends the tactic as “aggressive”. Others say it’s dangerous. Vermont may elect its first woman to Congress : Vermont is on the cusp of history this year as it almost certainly prepares to send a woman to Congress for the first time — the last state in the country to do so.

: Vermont is on the cusp of history this year as it almost certainly prepares to send a woman to Congress for the first time — the last state in the country to do so. Giuliani tries to delay a Georgia court appearance : Former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wants to delay Tuesday’s appearance before a Georgia special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election because Giuliani’s lawyer said his client is not cleared for air travel due to a recent heart procedure.

: Former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wants to delay Tuesday’s appearance before a Georgia special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election because Giuliani’s lawyer said his client is not cleared for air travel due to a recent heart procedure. Apologies from Ayers: More than 800 people are facing criminal charges on January 6, but Stephen Ayres is the only accused rioter who testified live before a House committee investigating the January 6 attack. Should he be pardoned?

Biden has used wartime power throughout his presidency, but will he rely on it more?

On his first full day in office, President Joe Biden took advantage of a special, wartime power to supercharge the U.S. pandemic response, a tool he would return to several times during his presidency.

In an executive order citing authority under the Defense Production Act, the new president directed his administration to secure masks, tests and other equipment in short supply. Biden soon ordered a 100-day White House review of American industry that concluded the act was a “powerful tool” that could be deployed beyond pandemic and conventional military use.

What is Defense Production Act? The Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950 at the start of the Korean War, gave the president the authority to prioritize and order the production of goods needed for national defense, emergency preparedness, and recovery from natural disasters.

Biden issued a series of orders based on the act — to jumpstart mining of minerals for electric car batteries in March and to increase baby formula supplies in May. In June, he requested the act in an order authorizing federal investment in the production of solar panel components, insulation, electrical transformers and heat pumps, part of a broader effort to combat climate change.

Biden’s use of unilateral power has also been criticized for twisting the act to advance his political agenda and sometimes to compensate for executive oversight.

History shows that Biden is far from the first commander in chief to use the law. Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama used it, as did George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter did. Here are some notable examples of when modern presidents authorized the use of the Defense Production Act.

The latest on the Ahmad Arbery case: Three men serving life sentences for Arberry’s murder were given longer prison terms Monday on federal hate crime charges. — Amy