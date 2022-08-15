OnPolitics: Rudy Giulia’s focus on the Georgia election meddling investigation

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

A federal judge in Georgia has ordered Sen. Lindsey rejected Graham’s bid, rejecting claims by Trump allies that he was protected from such scrutiny by legal privilege.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis “demonstrated extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues related to alleged efforts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2020 election.”

What did Graham do? According to court documents filed in support of the subpoena request, Graham made at least two telephone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of Raffensperger’s staff in the weeks following the November 2020 election, demanding an additional review of the absentee ballot.

Last week, Graham said he would exhaust all legal avenues to defend his position.

it is Amy With today’s top stories from Washington.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is now a ‘target’ of the Georgia election meddling probe

Georgia prosecutors have notified lawyers representing Rudy Giuliani that former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is now the target of an expanded election interference investigation led by the Fulton County District Attorney.

The former New York mayor, who is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta later this week, made sweeping claims that voting systems altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring a hand-count audit that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory. State

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State, which found no minor voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the names of deceased voters.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting Trump’s attorney’s appearance before the Georgia State Senate on December 3, 2020, in which he offered a video recording of election workers at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Show “suitcases” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of view of election poll observers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video was discredited by the secretary of state’s office, concluding that “no voter fraud occurred.”

USA TODAY politics reporters want to talk to you – Voter – About what you really need to know about the upcoming election. Join us for breaking political updates.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Should Biden run in 2024? Even before he entered the White House 19 months ago, Joe Biden’s future beyond one term was the subject of speculation among Democrats. The oldest president in US history, 79-year-old Biden will turn 86 at the end of his second term.

Even before he entered the White House 19 months ago, Joe Biden’s future beyond one term was the subject of speculation among Democrats. The oldest president in US history, 79-year-old Biden will turn 86 at the end of his second term. Fetterman returned to campaign trail after stroke : Pennsylvania Ltd. Gov. John Fetterman returned to the campaign trail for the first time since suffering a stroke in May. He said he was GOP rival Dr. Mehmet is counting on Pennsylvania voters to help defeat Oz and deliver the 51st vote to Democrats in the US Senate.

: Pennsylvania Ltd. Gov. John Fetterman returned to the campaign trail for the first time since suffering a stroke in May. He said he was GOP rival Dr. Mehmet is counting on Pennsylvania voters to help defeat Oz and deliver the 51st vote to Democrats in the US Senate. The latest updates on the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago hunt : The Justice Department released a search warrant describing “secret” and “top secret” documents found at Mar-a-Lago, but details of what the documents contained remain sealed.

: The Justice Department released a search warrant describing “secret” and “top secret” documents found at Mar-a-Lago, but details of what the documents contained remain sealed. Congressional delegation to Taiwan: A delegation of American lawmakers, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, is visiting Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials — just 12 days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit angered China.

What is life like in Afghanistan, a year after the Americans return?

A year on from the Taliban’s return to power from Afghanistan and life in Afghanistan has turned into a daily struggle for survival for many – marked by unemployment, homelessness, hunger and fear.

Much attention from the West has focused on the Taliban’s strict social restrictions on women, girls and minorities after the Taliban barred girls from school after age 12 and drove many away, said Wali Nasr, a professor of Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins. Personal freedoms of women.

But the biggest concern in Afghanistan today is the economy. An estimated 700,000 people have lost their jobs since the US withdrawal, which in turn affects the livelihoods of millions.

Enhanced refugee crisis: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan increased the instability of the country and the displacement of its population. According to the United Nations refugee agency, more than 6 million Afghans have been driven from their homes by conflict, violence and poverty.

Most of them are internally displaced, but a growing number of Afghans are fleeing to other countries, with Pakistan and Iran hosting the majority of the country’s refugees.

“Since our departure, (the US) has been very good at criticizing the Taliban’s role in restricting cultural space in Afghanistan,” Nasser said. “But fundamentally, we are completely oblivious to the fact that our sanctions and the economic situation in Afghanistan are destroying the middle class.”

10 years of DACA: Since its inception in 2012, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has been under constant attack. Read more about the people behind the program.– Amy