OnPolitics: Roe Vs. After Wade was overturned, donations to abortion groups increased

Happy Monday, OnPolitics readers!

Florida and New York are holding primary races tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is one Top Republican names among potential presidential contenders in 2024. But first he must win re-election, and Democrats would love to thwart those White House ambitions, as the Sunshine State has swung to the GOP in recent years.

Floridians will also set the table for their Senate race, where the Orlando-area As the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Val Demings is expected to win.

New test of voter law: Floridians will cast their primary ballots under new voting restrictions that a judge once said were designed “to target black voters,” the first such federal election under the new law.

Voting rights advocates say the new rules make it easier to request and turn in absentee ballots and to register voters, as well as challenge them once a vote has been cast. But supporters say new rules are needed to combat voter fraud, In which state no issue has been proved.

Another race to watch Tuesday takes place in New York, where Democrats have seen some infighting, with incumbents battling each other over the state legislature’s redistricting process.

it is Amy With today’s top stories from Washington.

Roe v. Donations to abortion groups after Wade was overturned

In the spring there were rumors that Roe v. Wade’s fate is in jeopardy. Weeks later, a draft of the ensuing Dobbs decision was leaked. By June, the Supreme Court had overturned a ruling that had established the constitutional right to abortion since 1973.

Donations began pouring into the coffers of abortion rights organizations. And even for some anti-abortion nonprofits.

“We were collecting more than the year before,” said Nikki Madsen, executive director of the Abortion Care Network, a national association for abortion clinics based in Washington, D.C., but a significant portion came after the leak.

The Abortion Care Network is just one organization that is part of a larger trend to increase donations in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

While on both sides Donations, abortion rights groups saw an increase According to analyzes by Open Secret and USA Today, most of the donation saw. The findings show that overall contributions to top abortion rights organizations more than tripled. But contributions to both abortion rights and anti-abortion groups under $200 have increased.

Which groups benefited the most? In total, top abortion rights organizations, including Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America, saw overall contributions increase from $630,000 to nearly $2.3 million in the three-month period ending in June.

Anti-abortion groups also saw a small bump in donations. In total, overall contributions increased from about $34,000 in April to $86,000 in June.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Trump’s PAC paid for the portrait : Former President Donald Trump’s leadership PAC gave $650,000 to the Smithsonian Institution to pay for portraits of himself and former first lady Melania Trump, financial documents show.

: Former President Donald Trump’s leadership PAC gave $650,000 to the Smithsonian Institution to pay for portraits of himself and former first lady Melania Trump, financial documents show. Why is this Congressman switching parties? : A Colorado state senator announced Monday that he has switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, criticizing the GOP on issues ranging from climate change to its response to the Jan. 6 election.

: A Colorado state senator announced Monday that he has switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, criticizing the GOP on issues ranging from climate change to its response to the Jan. 6 election. Student loan repayment announcement coming soon : The Biden administration will announce a decision “next week” on student loan payments, which have been on hold since March 2020, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

: The Biden administration will announce a decision “next week” on student loan payments, which have been on hold since March 2020, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Live updates on the war in Ukraine: About 9,000 Ukrainian “heroes” have died in the war, Valery Zaluzny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s military, said Monday. Russia has not released its death toll.

Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Vs. What is said about what actually happened

Donald Trump visited his Florida estate in August, questioning the legitimacy of the unprecedented crackdown on the former president’s home, criticizing how the FBI conducted the crackdown and questioning what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. 8 has blasted the search.

the latest: Trump’s lawyers want to halt continued review of classified documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month until a special master can be appointed to protect unrelated or privileged material from scrutiny, according to court documents. Entered on Monday.

Since the discovery at Mar-a-Lago, Trump has made a number of statements through social media posts and public statements on his website Truth Social that often lack context and facts that refute his own allegations.

what was said: Trump says there’s ‘no way’ to justify search, but search warrant cites Espionage Act and other crimes

context: US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signed the FBI search warrant after finding probable cause that the FBI had committed three possible crimes: improper handling of defense documents, obstruction of justice and possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Judges review warrants as a check on investigators who are required to produce evidence they’ve already gathered to show what more evidence they hope to gather in the search. The Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, which protects the public from unreasonable searches, requires a description of the place to be searched and the items to be seized.

what was said: Trump said protected documents were obtained, but courts have rejected his claims of privilege

context: The Justice Department has not disclosed what documents were seized in the search, except that the materials include 11 sets of “secret” and “top secret” records. A subsequent court filing called some of the records “highly classified.”

Federal judges have rejected previous claims of attorney-client and executive privilege in the Trump investigation because the documents with the attorney did not deal with actual trial preparation and because the investigation exceeded his claim to keep communications with aides confidential.

President Joe Biden waived Trump’s claims of executive privilege for the House committee investigating the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, when it sought documents from the National Archives and Records Administration. When Trump tried to block the publication in federal court, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Biden’s apology trumped Trump’s claims. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, ruling that the investigation was more important than the claim of administrative privilege.

Read more Trump claims that lack or are missing context.

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced today that he intends to retire from government service in December to “pursue the next chapter” of his career. Learn more about his next steps here. — Amy