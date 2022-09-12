Onpolitics: Rep. Costly campaign to unseat Marjorie Taylor Green

Happy Monday, OnPolitics readers!

Donald Trump argued against allowing the Justice Department to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago while a special master independently reviews the records under a court filing Monday.

Trump’s lawyers called the criminal investigation “unprecedented and misleading.”

U.S. District Judge Allyn Cannon temporarily halted the investigation while an independent review is conducted. But she allowed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to continue its security assessment of the documents.

In a separate filing Monday, Trump’s lawyers objected to the government’s two nominees for special master without explaining the opposition in detail. Trump’s lawyers argued that Cannon could hear his complaints privately.

The government is asking the court to choose one of the two candidates.

Barbara JonesA former federal judge in Manhattan, New York who played similar key roles in the investigation of Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen.

Thomas GriffithRetired federal appeals court judge for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Army veteran’s campaign is spending millions to unseat Marjorie Taylor Green

On January 7, 2021, Marcus Flowers resigned from his position as a federal government official and decided to run for a congressional seat in Georgia.

His opponent, Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green inadvertently helped propel the decision through her persistent – ​​and unsubstantiated – claims that widespread election fraud led to Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Greene first became infamous for embracing the conspiratorial QAnon movement. She has since spent her first term without committee assignments, sparring with colleagues and denying any ties to the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Green’s campaign did not respond to USA TODAY requests for an interview or comment.

An Army veteran with a background in intelligence and electronic warfare, Flowers says he has seen the chaos that can sow extremism and corruption in countries and communities.

“The Big Lie that Marjorie Taylor Greene and others have been pushing for the past few years — it’s not helping us,” Flowers said, referring to false election claims. “We don’t have that here in Georgia.”

If money is a sign, it seems that the message of flowers resonates. Americans from all over the country poured millions into the Flowers campaign.

Flowers and Green have each raised — and spent — more than $7 million since the cycle began in January 2021, making the U.S. House race for Georgia’s 14th congressional district the costliest this election cycle.

“Women are the reason we can win” Abortion-rights concerns could help Senate candidate John Fetterman and other battleground Democrats in the midterms after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Abortion-rights concerns could help Senate candidate John Fetterman and other battleground Democrats in the midterms after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Queen and Presidents : Even when the visits didn’t go as planned – and often, they didn’t – Queen Elizabeth II’s many interactions with US presidents strengthened the vital relationship between Great Britain and its former colony.

: Even when the visits didn’t go as planned – and often, they didn’t – Queen Elizabeth II’s many interactions with US presidents strengthened the vital relationship between Great Britain and its former colony. Biden and leaders pay tribute to 9/11 : President Joe Biden and other political leaders paid tribute to the dead on 9/11 on Sunday, marking the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in the nation’s history.

: President Joe Biden and other political leaders paid tribute to the dead on 9/11 on Sunday, marking the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in the nation’s history. LGBTQ Exclusion at Jewish Universities: The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of an Orthodox Jewish university in New York that refused to recognize an LGBTQ student group on campus. The court may have more to say.

Big races for the 2022 primaries in New Hampshire, Delaware and Rhode Island

The 2022 primary season ends Tuesday with a variety of contests in three small states — notably a Republican showdown. New Hampshire Which could have a big impact on the entire US Senate.

Pro-Donald Trump election rejectionist and more traditional Republican lawmaker Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., is vying for the nomination to oppose a potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent.

A New Hampshire race featuring retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and state Sen. Chuck Morse highlights the final primary day that also includes statewide and legislative races in Delaware and Rhode Island. This is the last set of primaries before Election Day, November 8.

With control of the US Senate at stake, Republicans once saw New Hampshire as an opportunity to flip a Democratic seat. But popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would not run for Senate, opening the nomination to a lesser-known challenger.

What is at stake? The chamber is currently split 50-50 between the parties, with Democrats in control thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Further majorities depend on the results of several closely contested states, including Georgia, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania — and New Hampshire.

