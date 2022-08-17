Onpolitics: Rep. A Cheney loss could push her further down the path to the presidency

Greetings, OnPolitics readers!

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he would consider testifying before the committee on Jan. 6 if asked, in some of his most direct and extensive comments on the subject.

“If there is an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” Pence said in remarks at a New Hampshire event hosted by the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and Political Library at St. Anselm College.

The former vice president raised constitutional concerns about testifying before the committee, noting that it would be “unprecedented in history” for a vice president to be called to testify before Congress.

But this is not the first time a president or vice president has testified before a congressional committee. At least six presidents and one vice president – ​​Schuyler Colfax, President Ulysses S. Vice President of Grants – Testified before congressional committees, according to the US Senate website.

Here’s what you might have missed in last night’s Alaska, Wyoming primaries

Primary races in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday revealed not only former President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party but also the direction the country could take with the next Congress.

GOP Rap. Liz Cheney lost to Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hagman. Cheney lost by more than 30 percentage points.

Hours after her stinging loss in Wyoming, Cheney announced the 2024 presidential bid. The campaign is “something I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months.” She did not specify a party affiliation, and there is speculation that she may campaign as an independent. Analysts reacted to the news with considerable skepticism, saying that Cheney was unlikely to defeat Trump or even be a viable independent candidate.

With Cheney’s loss, Trump’s efforts to defeat the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January 2021 received another reward. Here’s how those 10 have fared so far.

In Alaska’s primary, incumbent Republicans Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced to the general election with challenger Kelly Tshibaka. In the House race, Sarah Palin moves into the November election with challengers Nick Begich III and Mary Peltola.

Alaska’s unique election process: In 2020, Alaskans approved a ballot initiative that set up nonpartisan primary elections, with the top four vote-getters advancing to the general election. Those general elections, in turn, would use ranked-choice voting, a system in which voters could also indicate their second, third and fourth choices if their preferred candidate did not win.

Alaska GOP Rep. Ranked-choice polling got an early test after Don Young’s death in March; The top four candidates in the special June primary advanced to Tuesday’s special election to serve out the remainder of their terms. At the same time, and on the same ballot, Alaska voters also selected their top four candidates in the primary to take Young’s seat for a full term in January.

Law of Declining Inflation: The Democratic plan to tackle climate change and lower prescription-drug costs is a scaled back version of the multitrillion-dollar domestic-policy package that President Joe Biden hoped to pass last year. But even if small, it can still make significant changes to energy use, health-care costs, the federal deficit and taxes.

Cheney Winner: Given Wyoming's conservative leanings, in Tuesday's Republican primary, incumbent Rep. After facing — and defeating — Liz Chaney, Harriet Hagman is likely to become the state's next representative in the U.S. House. who is she

Given Wyoming's conservative leanings, in Tuesday's Republican primary, incumbent Rep. After facing — and defeating — Liz Chaney, Harriet Hagman is likely to become the state's next representative in the U.S. House. who is she CDC shake-up: The head of the nation's top public health agency on Wednesday announced a "reset" of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aimed at making the agency more nimble amid continued criticism of the agency's response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats.

Cheney's GOP Rise and Fall: Cheney previously supported former President Donald Trump and held leadership roles in the GOP. After that, she became the most vocal critic of the former President. Now, she is flirting with a 2024 presidential bid. How did we get here?

How Biden’s deal with McConnell to pick an anti-abortion judge fell apart

The timing couldn’t be worse.

As America held its breath for the US Supreme Court to decide whether to strike down the constitutional right to abortion, President Joe Biden was ready to make a deal — or what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell would later call a “personal gesture of friendship.” “

Pulled by dismal approval ratings and facing midterm elections that seemed destined to hand Republican control of Congress, Biden agreed to run for senator for federal district judge in Kentucky — a candidate the Republican leader had been trying to get to the bench since 2020.

His name was Stephen Chad Meredith—a conservative, Republican federal caucus member who fought to close access to abortion while serving as an adviser to Matt Bevin, the Republican governor of Kentucky.

The Biden White House was set to unveil the nomination on June 24 — until, that is, the US Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade chose the same morning to deliver his landmark judgment striking.

Here’s how it almost happened.

Charitable giving is reaching record highs, but that money is increasingly coming from a small group of wealthy Americans. Read more about concerns that charities will become another wealthy indulgence.