OnPolitics: Recent House Jan. 6 committee hearings

A special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots used its eighth day of public hearings on its findings to focus on former President Donald Trump’s inaction in preventing his supporters from entering the Capitol.

Who testified? Two former Trump administration officials – Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews – testified in great detail about the three hours of Trump’s inaction.

Pottinger served as deputy national security adviser, while Matthews worked as deputy White House press secretary. Both resigned in protest against the attack.

Luria says Trump betrayed his oath of office: Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia, said the former president “called a crowd to the Capitol” and “sat in his dining room watching the attack on television.”

Luria, a Navy veteran, said Trump was guilty of dereliction of duty and betrayed his oath of office. She said she has served proudly for 20 years as have many others in the name of duty and country, but Trump “refused to act because of his selfish desire to stay in power.”

Trump’s call on January 6: The panel cited testimony from former White House officials about how Trump made no attempt to contain the violence, even as Pentagon officials were trying to coordinate a response to the riots.

Instead, Trump was reaching out to GOP senators during the riots about ways to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Kaleigh McEnany, who serves as White House press secretary, said in a videotaped deposition that she left a list of lawmakers to contact the president.

After more than 100 subpoenas, dozens of depositions and millions of viewers, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol concluded its eighth hearing Thursday with few resolutions, more questions and the promise of more hearings.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the committee, Rep. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., said more hearings are coming in September. The panel’s vice-chairman, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., indicated that the committee had not reached its endpoint.

The committee is expected to issue a report this fall outlining its findings and recommendations, but has not set a deadline for its publication. The substance of the September hearing will likely depend on additional details that may emerge from the committee’s investigation. The committee is tugging at several loose threads, and some outside factors — including the Justice Department’s own investigation — could change its timetable.

“I assure each of you: our committee understands the seriousness of this moment. Consequences for our nation. We still have a lot of work to do,” Cheney said before adding: “We’ll see you all in September.”

