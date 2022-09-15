OnPolitics: Railroad union strike averted as labor deal struck

Good afternoon, Politics readers!

Pres. Biden calls tentative labor deal ‘big win for America’ as railroad strike averted

President Joe Biden said Thursday that freight railroad companies and workers have reached a tentative agreement that would avert a rail shutdown that could paralyze the economy.

After 20 hours of continuous negotiations, the companies agreed to paid sick leave – for the first time – and other union demands.

The terms of the deal also include:

Voluntary unassigned days off and one additional paid day off. Currently, rail freight workers have no sick days. Unions demanded 15 paid sick days.

Guaranteed time for medical appointments;

No interruption of existing health care plans;

immediate wage increases of 14% and 24% over the next five years;

Annual lump sum bonus of $5,000.

what must have happened? Railroads prepared to halt crop shipments as early as Thursday, while shipments of farm fertilizers were delayed this week, ahead of a Friday deadline for a possible labor strike.

Amtrak and the commuter railroads have pitted Biden’s allegiances with railroad companies and unions against each other amid controversy over service cuts, disruptions and cancellations.

“Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had a catastrophic impact on businesses, travelers and families across the country,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a tweet.

How to get reimbursed for your Amtrak cancellation: Amtrak is scrambling to get its trains back on track after preemptively canceling all long-distance passenger service for Thursday. USA TODAY’s travel team has answered all your questions about how to get compensation for unexpected disruption.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday backed an LGBTQ student group seeking recognition at an Orthodox Jewish university in New York, temporarily requiring the school to allow the group to meet on campus while the lawsuit continues.

Former Trump aide Carolyn Levitt won the Republican primary for the US House in New Hampshire on Tuesday. She could become one of the first members of Gen Z to serve in Congress if she wins the general election race in November.

Former President Donald Trump has said he has a standing order to "automatically disclose" all documents he took home to his Mar-a-Lago estate, making them central to his defense. But whether that's true — and whether the documents are classified or even classified — doesn't matter to his legal defense, experts told USA TODAY.

Local leaders on Martha's Vineyard say two planes that landed there Thursday appeared to be carrying Venezuelan citizens sent to Massachusetts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claims the undocumented immigrants are from progressive states.

Can Venezuelans remake the Cuban American voter playbook?

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump has been making gains with Cuban American voters in South Florida. With those votes locked in, he set his sights on another promising group: Venezuelan Americans.

His campaign and that of other conservatives focused on his growing fear of socialism and political unrest in the United States. This resonated with many Venezuelan Americans, whose South American country has been governed by a socialist government since 1999.

It worked. Trump won 52% of Latino voters in Miami and the Gold Coast, laying the groundwork for Venezuelan Americans to follow in the footsteps of Cuban Americans and become politically influential in Washington.

USA TODAY White House Correspondent Rebecca Morin reports that some experts are already seeing signs of remaking the Cuban American playbook in politics, which has become a key voting bloc in presidential elections.

“They’re going to be voters very soon in four or five years, and they’re going to be as influential as Cuban voters,” said Joaquin Pérez Rodriguez, a Florida-based political analyst who has been a political activist in Cuba and Venezuela. , said about Venezuelan American voters in the United States.

Can midterm elections shake up the House in a big way? Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he doesn’t think his party will control the House, and House Speaker Pelosi declined Wednesday to say whether she would run for speaker again if Democrats take control of the chamber. — Ella and Amy