OnPolitics: POTUS tests positive for COVID-19

We have taken it to the next committee hearing on January 6. The panel hearing evidence on the motives behind the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol holds its eighth session tonight in primetime.

Committee Members Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. And Adam Kinzinger, D-Ill., will lead the hearing, which will outline former President Donald Trump’s actions as riots descend on the Capitol.

Former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and former Trump National Security Council member Matthew Pottinger are also expected to testify, according to reports.

In an interview Sunday with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Luria said new witnesses will also come forward.

Kinzinger also said the hearing would be an “eye-opener” on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“The reality is, I’ll give you this preview, the president didn’t watch a lot of television during this time frame,” the Illinois Republican said.

You can watch the hearing live at 8 p.m. ET USA Today’s YouTube channel. The hearing will also be broadcast on various cable networks. CNN will also stream without requiring a cable password and C-SPAN will broadcast.

COVID-19 reaches the Oval Office

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the White House.

The president said his symptoms were “mild” in a video released on social media Thursday afternoon.

“Hey guys, you’ve heard. I tested positive for Covid this morning,” Biden, 79, said. “But I’ve been double vaccinated, double boosted. The symptoms are mild.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has engulfed Biden’s presidency since his inauguration last year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of Americans have been infected with Covid.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said Biden will work in isolation at the White House until he tests negative. Jean-Pierre said daily updates on the president’s status would be given to the public.

Somerset, Mass., with Biden on Wednesday on Air Force One. Lawmakers traveling to are taking precautions. Rap. Jack Auchincloss, D-Mass., Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who accompanied Biden on the trip, are following CDC guidance as close contacts.

Two US presidents have had Covid: Trump, in office when the pandemic reached US shores, was the first president to contract COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. But while Biden’s symptoms are mild due to his vaccination status, vaccines were not yet available when Trump was hospitalized and received the experimental vaccine. Treatment as his oxygen levels drop dangerously low.

Eight House Republicans join Democrats to codify access to birth control

A bill that would universally protect the right to contraceptive access passed the House on Thursday in a vote where eight Republicans joined all 220 Democrats in support of the measure.

The eight Republicans who voted in favor of codifying contraceptive access are Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Nancy Mays of South Carolina, Maria Salazar of Florida. and Fred Upton of Michigan.

The final House tally of 228-195 was largely along party lines.

Mays, one of the Republicans who voted in support of the bill, told USA Today that improved health care for women in a post-Roe America should include access to birth control.

“There’s a reason why we’re having so many of these abortions; if women had access to birth control, maybe we wouldn’t have a reason to kill so many of these babies in the womb,” she said. “If you’re going to ban (abortion), you have to make sure women have access to health care, medical care, prenatal care and birth control.”

