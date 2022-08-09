OnPolitics: POTUS signs computer chips manufacturing bill

Hello again, OnPolitics readers!

The House Ways and Means Committee can obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, a federal appeals court ruled 3-0 on Tuesday.

“With great patience, we followed the judicial process, and so far, our position has been upheld by the courts,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., told USA Today in a statement. today. “I’m pleased that this long-awaited opinion makes clear that the law is on our side. When we receive compensation, we will begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program.”

On Twitter, the committee said it expected to receive the requested tax returns and audit files “immediately”.

Trump’s lawyers argue that Congress is not seeking the tax returns of other presidents, but that those records are already in the public domain. Trump was the first presidential candidate in modern times not to release his tax returns.

Biden signs computer chips bill into law

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a sweeping bipartisan bill aimed at boosting domestic production of computer chips and countering China’s edge in that field.

What is the bill about? The bill, approved by Congress in late July, includes about $52 billion in incentives for the semiconductor industry.

Reducing the United States’ reliance on chips made in China is a priority for Biden. He urged Congress to take swift action to improve US output of semiconductors, framing the issue as an economic and national security imperative.

In addition to incentives for manufacturing semiconductors, including grants, companies building chip plants in the US will be eligible for a 25% tax break. Lawmakers also approved $200 billion for scientific research.

What’s in it for the public? Proponents of the bill say the investment will help America avoid future supply chain shortages and lower the cost of goods in the long run. As Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said in July, the financial incentives will affect “companies’ decision-making almost immediately” and hopefully lead them to expand their operations in the US.

But he admitted: “This is a long-term project, a long-term national project with important economic and national security consequences, and its ultimate impact will be felt over years.”

Mar-a-Lago search

Timeline: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched as part of a federal investigation into allegations he took classified records from the White House, a potentially serious violation of the law. Here’s a timeline of the investigation into his handling of the president’s records.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched as part of a federal investigation into allegations he took classified records from the White House, a potentially serious violation of the law. Here’s a timeline of the investigation into his handling of the president’s records. Investigating Trump: When former President Donald Trump revealed that his Mar-a-Lago estate had been searched by the FBI on Monday, the action begged an immediate question: With multiple criminal investigations now pending, who was the FBI chasing?

Other news

Christian Nationalism, Explained: Marjorie Taylor Green and other conservatives are leaning toward Christian nationalism. As their calls to tear down the wall separating church and state become clearer, here’s what to know about Christian nationalism.

Marjorie Taylor Green and other conservatives are leaning toward Christian nationalism. As their calls to tear down the wall separating church and state become clearer, here’s what to know about Christian nationalism. Law of Declining Inflation: If signed into law, the new climate bill could reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions and lower the cost of sustainable energy technologies and energy-saving appliances.

Republicans have rejected insulin price caps on private insurance in a blow to Democrats

Senate Democrats managed to keep the out-of-pocket cost of most insulin at $35 a month through the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed and sent to the House on Sunday. But millions of diabetics will still pay more after Republicans amended the measure to exclude private insurers.

“It’s pure capitalism,” said Carmen Balber, executive director of Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. “Because insulin is so necessary, they are able to charge more for it.”

All but seven Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Josh Hawley of Missouri, John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska — pushed to limit it to Medicare only. Republicans who voted against the cap argued that the Senate should decide on the cap separately from the larger reconciliation bill.

One in three Medicare recipients has diabetes, with more than 3.3 million dependent on insulin. According to Balber, hundreds of dollars per year can be saved with a $35 co-pay cap.

