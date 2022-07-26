OnPolitics: Poll finds that many people’s views on the Jan. 6 hearing have not changed

Hey, OnPolitics readers!

President Joe Biden today targeted the former president for his actions — or inaction — on January 6, 2021, saying he lacked the “courage to act” during the riots at the Capitol.

“For three hours, the defeated former president of the United States watched it all as he sat comfortably in a private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office,” Biden said in a taped White House message to the national gathering. Black law enforcement executives.

In the message, Biden linked Trump’s decision to sit in opposition “Brave” law enforcement officers who were “subjected to three hours of medieval hell” as they restrained the rioters.

The summer finale of committee hearings on Thursday, Jan. 6, revealed that former President Donald Trump had watched his supporters attack the Capitol that day and rejected it. The Fox News channel remained frozen for more than two hours despite pleas from his aides and family to intervene, take action.

it is EllaPolitics reporter and author of your new OnPolitics, and Chelsea With today’s top stories from Washington.

Exclusive poll: Many people’s minds haven’t changed since the January 6 hearing

Despite the headlines drawn by the committee’s explosive Jan. 6 hearings, an exclusive USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that many people’s minds were not changed by the committee’s findings.

Only 7% of Republicans say the special House committee’s dramatic presentations made them take the Capitol attack more seriously than they thought, and only 6% of Republicans say they believe Trump played a bigger role in the attack than previously thought. They overwhelmingly dismiss the committee and its revelations as shocking and biased.

Democrats, on the other hand, have strengthened their already-critical views of the attack and the former president, according to polls.

Almost six in 10 independents said their views had not changed, although 31% saw the attacks as more serious than before.

The survey found little evidence that the committee’s findings changed public opinion or could affect the outcome of the midterm elections, as some Democrats had hoped.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Pence says it all: Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses his faith, career journey and Jan. 6 in his upcoming autobiography, “So Help Me God.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses his faith, career journey and Jan. 6 in his upcoming autobiography, “So Help Me God.” Blacklisted Cheney’s re-election bid: A GOP stalwart for openly condemning Trump, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney must defend her seat against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hagman in November.

A GOP stalwart for openly condemning Trump, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney must defend her seat against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hagman in November. Getz mocks abortion advocates: Florida Republican Rep. Matt Getz said During a conservative student council that the workers looked like “thumbs” and were “least likely” to get pregnant.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Getz said that the workers looked like “thumbs” and were “least likely” to get pregnant. Local judge bars DA from calling state senator: Atlanta-area District Attorney Fannie Willis was charged Monday with Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones was blocked from being called before a special grand jury because of his public support for his Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor.

Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter here.

POTUS Discusses Rolling Back Trump-Era Tariffs on China

A 25% tariff was lobbied against the Chinese government during the Trump administration, which has hurt the bottom line of US small businesses who rely on Chinese goods and services.

Historic inflation, a feature of the Biden years, has added to the woes of business owners and pressured the president to roll back Trump’s tariffs.

But with midterm elections next November and already fragile relations with China, lifting the tax carries major political and geopolitical risks. Economists also debate whether the measures could affect prices.

The tariffs were placed on $360 billion worth of Chinese-made goods over allegations that China steals US intellectual property and forces US companies to share trade secrets in exchange for trade. But easing duties could undermine US efforts to expand domestic production of microchips and other goods.s Traditionally imported from China.

Biden has also forged close ties with organized labor unions that oppose lifting tariffs, and Rust Belt Democrats say eliminating the tax would be a mistake.

“One thing about this president is that he will never do anything that he thinks will hurt workers in America or hurt union workers in America,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” According to reports, Biden is close to making a decision on import taxes.

Attention, music video fans: Artists Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow lead the way with seven nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. — Ella and Chelsea