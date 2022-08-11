OnPolitics: PACT Act to Help Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits Signed into Law

Hello Hello, OnPolitics readers!

Americans want to be able to vote on an abortion measure on their state’s ballot — and if they had the chance, they would oppose efforts to ban the procedure by about 2-1, an exclusive USA Today/Ipsos poll shows.

Seven in 10 people say they would support using a ballot measure to determine abortion rights in their state, an idea supported by 73% of Democrats, 77% of Republicans and 67% of independents.

If their state had a ballot measure, those polled voted 54%-28% in favor of legalizing abortion. Democrats support legal abortion in their state by 7-1 (76%-10%) and independents 2-1 (52%-27%). Among Republicans, 34% would support abortion rights and 54% would oppose them, a troubling split for a party that has long been identified with the anti-abortion movement.

The survey, taken after last week’s stunning defeat in Kansas of a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state constitution, is further evidence of backlash to a Supreme Court decision that allows states to tighten restrictions on abortion or ban it altogether.

Biden signed the PACT Act to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law today, calling the legislation “long overdue.” The bill expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

“This is the most important legislation our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” Biden said.

What does the PACT Act do? The bill is designed to provide health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits — open air trash sites that dispose of military waste by burning.

Currently, there is no clear evidence directly linking burn pits to respiratory illness and cancer, so veterans have to advocate for and often are denied health care benefits.

The bill codifies specific respiratory illnesses and cancers linked to burn pits, placing the burden of proof on veterans to claim benefits while researchers explore links.

How many veterans will be affected by the PACT Act? According to the Department of Defense, the bill would expand eligibility for benefits to an estimated 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to burn pits during deployment.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Trump invited the fifth : Former President Donald Trump said in a statement Wednesday that he invoked the Fifth Amendment during his testimony under oath as part of the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

: Former President Donald Trump said in a statement Wednesday that he invoked the Fifth Amendment during his testimony under oath as part of the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances. Pence expresses ‘deep concern’ over Mar-a-Lago discovery: While House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans vowed to investigate the Justice Department over the discovery, Vice President Mike Pence issued a tweet expressing his “concern” about the incident.

While House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans vowed to investigate the Justice Department over the discovery, Vice President Mike Pence issued a tweet expressing his “concern” about the incident. Trump knows what the FBI agents took : Before leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday after conducting a search, FBI agents were legally required to provide a search warrant and a list of what items were seized, experts say.

: Before leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday after conducting a search, FBI agents were legally required to provide a search warrant and a list of what items were seized, experts say. Rap. Scott Perry claims the FBI seized the cellphone: US Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said in a statement that while traveling with his family Thursday morning, his cellphone was seized by three FBI agents with a search warrant.

What did you miss from last night’s primaries?

The August 9 contests in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin continued to show Donald Trump’s strength as GOP kingmaker.

The former president’s influence during a string of GOP primaries this year continued with Tim Michels’ victory in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. Trump Michelson endorsed on an establishment candidate backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

In Vermont, State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint won the Democratic primary for the state’s only House seat, making her the favorite to become the state’s first woman to serve in Congress.

In Wisconsin, US Senate candidate Mandela Barnes Won the Democratic nomination Strongly and in a race that could decide which party controls the upper chamber next year in November, incumbent GOP Sen. Will face Ron Johnson.

In Minnesota, the biggest surprise of the night was Democratic Rep. It was a squeaker primary victory for Ilhan Omar, who pulled out a razor-thin margin of less than 3,000 votes against a centrist pro-Kop challenger. In 2020, Omar won the district by 35,000 votes.

In Connecticut, Republican Dominic Rapini won the GOP primary race for secretary of state. He is the former leader of Fight Voter Fraud, a group that promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

