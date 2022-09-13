OnPolitics: National Archives Not Sure They Have All Trump Documents From Mar-a-Lago

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke of progress on inflation, even as the latest government data reinforced concerns.

The Labor Department said the annual pace of inflation eased slightly to 8.3% in August. But the core consumer price index, considered a better gauge of long-term trends, showed a bigger-than-expected increase, up 6.3% from a year earlier. Here is a full breakdown of the CPI report.

Biden and congressional Democrats have said the inflation-reduction legislation, which includes a wide range of measures to tackle climate change and healthcare costs, will help ease pressure on the pocketbook. But outside economists don’t expect relief anytime soon.

The National Archives is unsure if they have all the Trump records

The National Archives and Records Administration is not sure it has received former President Donald Trump’s administration documents, a key House official revealed Tuesday.

The head of the Oversight and Reforms Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., wrote a letter to Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall urging the agency to obtain a personal certification from Trump that he has surrendered all of his presidential records.

“Given the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be maintaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to obtain a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has turned over all presidential records that he illegally obtained. Removed from the White House after leaving office,” Maloney wrote.

What was recovered? Her letter followed an Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents found 11,000 documents, including 54 marked “secret” and 11 marked “top secret.” Trump previously handed over 15 boxes of documents to the archives in January, including classified records. Federal authorities retrieved more classified documents under subpoena on June 3.

Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bob, signed a certificate on June 3 saying that all classified documents had been returned to the government. But two months later, searches of storage rooms and Trump’s office at Mar-a-Lago turned up dozens more.

National Archives staff informed the committee on August 24 that they could not guarantee that the Archives had all of the Trump administration’s records.

Ohio Senate Race: A USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll published Monday by JD Vance and US Rep. Tim Ryan is retiring GOP Sen. The race to replace Rob Portman is virtually tied.

Different from mar-a-lago investigation, subpoena harassment i Biden on the bus?: Pit the armored limo. Leave the presidential helicopter at home. President Joe Biden and other dignitaries who plan to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral were told they would be escorted to the service on buses.

What we know about Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham is introducing a national abortion ban that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy and would be a Republican response to a politically charged issue that could be a thorn in the side for Democrats this fall.

Time: Eight weeks before the midterm elections, Graham is introducing a bill that would determine which party controls Congress.

What’s in the bill: Graham’s bill, the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortion Act,” would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and include exceptions for rape, adultery and the health of the mother. Republican women and independents who have sided with Democrats on abortion have said they don’t like bills or laws that don’t include exceptions. His bill also includes criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions, including up to five years in prison.

What it says: “I see this as a responsible alternative to a very radical position by Democratic senators,” Graham said Tuesday morning on Fox News Digital. “I can guarantee that the vast majority of Americans do not support abortion on demand up until delivery.”

message: Democrats control the Senate and are unlikely to bring the legislation to a floor vote. But Graham said the bill could give Republicans a counter-argument on abortion in their midterm runs.

Did you miss tuning into the January 6 Capitol attack hearings earlier this summer? Rap. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chairman, told reporters Tuesday that the panel aims to hold another hearing on Sept. 28. — Ella and Amy