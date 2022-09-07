OnPolitics: Massachusetts AG wins Dem primary, Trump favorite gets GOP nomination

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!

The legacy of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will now live on in the halls of the White House.

“When future generations walk through these halls and look at this portrait, I hope they will have a better, more honest understanding of who Michelle and I were,” Barack Obama said. “And I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we can make it here, maybe they can do remarkable things.”

Obama was welcomed to the White House on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden revived the tradition of hosting former presidents for the unveiling of their official portraits.

The event was held for the first time since 2012, when Barack Obama hosted former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush hosted their official portrait unveiling at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Massachusetts Ag Dem Wins Primary, Trump Favorite Gets GOP Nomination

Former state representative Geoff Diehl, backed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doty, who was considered a more moderate candidate in the race.

Diehl’s victory sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney General Maura Haley, who would be the first openly gay person and Massachusetts’ first female elected governor if she wins in November. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term.

Republican voters have made Massachusetts the latest blue state this midterm season to nominate Trump loyalists in high-profile races, potentially dooming the party’s already-thinning. Chances of winning in November.

Voters in Connecticut and Maryland, liberal states where centrist Republicans have had some success in previous elections, also chose far-right candidates to challenge Democrats in the general election.

10 Governor’s Races to Watch in the 2022 Midterms : From Maine to California, 36 states will hold gubernatorial elections this fall with most incumbents running for re-election.

: From Maine to California, 36 states will hold gubernatorial elections this fall with most incumbents running for re-election. 🎥 What to know about the UK’s new Prime Minister : Taking on her role as Britain’s third prime minister in just three years, Liz Truss’ mandate will be to tackle inflation.

: Taking on her role as Britain’s third prime minister in just three years, Liz Truss’ mandate will be to tackle inflation. Judges 6 Jan. Rules Participants cannot hold positions : A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified a county commissioner and cowboy from holding public office for Trump co-founder Cow Griffin for his involvement in a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

: A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified a county commissioner and cowboy from holding public office for Trump co-founder Cow Griffin for his involvement in a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Steve Bannon faces new criminal charges: Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he expects to be indicted soon in a state criminal case in New York City. Read more about charges here.

FEMA chief: ‘Too early to tell’ when Mississippi water crisis will end

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency acknowledged Sunday that officials are not yet sure how long it will take to fix Mississippi’s water crisis, nearly a week after state officials declared an emergency.

“It’s still too early to tell,” FEMA Administrator Dean Criswell told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday in response to a question about when residents can expect clean drinking water. “We have a lot to learn about what it will take to get that plant up and running.”

What happened to the water? The water supply in Mississippi’s capital city, Jackson, has been unsafe for its 150,000 residents to drink or brush their teeth this week after a water treatment pump failed, deepening the city’s ongoing water crisis.

Heavy rains inundated Jackson and central Mississippi throughout August, and pumps failed due to flooding of the Pearl River, officials said. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who lives in Jackson, declared a state of emergency early last week and warned residents not to drink the water.

What has the White House done? President Joe Biden has approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, freeing up federal resources to boost the state’s response. White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said the Environmental Protection Agency will send an expert to Jackson to assess its water treatment plant and expedite repairs.

