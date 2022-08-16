OnPolitics: Mar-a-Lago discovery raises threats to FBI, law enforcement

Hey, OnPolitics readers!

President Joe Biden’s vast foreign policy experience was considered his greatest strength.

Then came the horrific video of civilians clinging to a US military plane as it took off from Kabul airport, the fall of Afghanistan’s government and a terrorist attack that killed 13 US troops and at least 170 Afghans less than seven months into his presidency.

The chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year conflict, undercuts Biden’s pledge to restore integrity to the White House. A year later, it hangs over a Democratic president, even as his counterterrorism strategy backfired last month with the July 30 killing of top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

Biden’s approval rating fell below 50% for the first time since the disorderly US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power. Their situation has still not improved amid a confluence of other crises, including 40-year high inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, the widening COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of monkeypox.

“Relatively good feelings about it hurt,” Thomas Alan Schwartz, distinguished professor of history at Vanderbilt University, said of the Afghanistan exit. “It was a self-inflicted wound.”

it is Ella And Amy With today's top stories from Washington.

The Mar-a-Lago discovery prompted threats to the FBI, law enforcement

Even before the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, far-right supporters of the former president, who has spent a year in peace since the Jan. 6 uprising, began issuing threats.

But since Trump announced last week that the FBI had raided him, across the Internet, experts on extremism have seen an increase in violent and hateful rhetoric toward the federal government in general and the FBI in particular. Given the potentially unlimited reach of Internet pundits, whose message can connect with even a single victim of violence, they worry that the likelihood of attacks will only increase.

Gerald R. at the University of Michigan. “We haven’t seen this real mobilization toward potential violence since the mid-’90s,” said Javed Ali, an associate professor of studies at the Ford School of Public Policy and a former senior counterterrorism official. at DHS. “This is really disturbing, and I know firsthand from my colleagues at the FBI that they are taking this as seriously as they should — it’s very upsetting for them.”

Mar-a-Lago Updates: what not What we know about classified documents taken from Trump’s Florida property? Well, for starters, we don’t know why Trump removed the documents from the White House in the first place. Trump has not explained, and investigators have not offered any details about what they believe motivated the former president. We also don’t know how large the collection of classified material at Mar-a-Lago was, the specific circumstances under which Trump could be charged, and who had access to the Mar-a-Lago storage facility where Trump allegedly kept classified documents. . . Read more here.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Live updates on the Wyoming, Alaska primaries : Notable names in the Republican Party, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former Gov. Sarah Palin are all on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary election.

: Notable names in the Republican Party, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former Gov. Sarah Palin are all on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary election. Russian officials blame “sabotage” for Crimea blasts : Massive explosions and fires erupted in Crimea on Tuesday, forcing 3,000 residents to flee their homes as the war in Ukraine appears to be spreading to the peninsula, which has been held by Russia since 2014.

: Massive explosions and fires erupted in Crimea on Tuesday, forcing 3,000 residents to flee their homes as the war in Ukraine appears to be spreading to the peninsula, which has been held by Russia since 2014. Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty : Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief Alan Weiselberg is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday in a tax evasion case, the only criminal prosecution stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.

: Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief Alan Weiselberg is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday in a tax evasion case, the only criminal prosecution stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company. Victory or vacuum in Afghanistan? President Biden said the drone strike that killed an al-Qaeda leader vindicated his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. Experts say it highlights the vacuum created by the US exit.

Pentagon defends mentoring program amid fresh scrutiny

A lucrative Pentagon contracting program in which retired officers serve as “senior mentors” is under renewed scrutiny, despite reforms requiring retired generals and admirals to disclose potential conflicts of interest.

The Pentagon employs about 80 retired generals and admirals to advise current commanders on war games and other military activities, at about $90 an hour. USA TODAY reviewed the financial disclosure forms of 77 senior mentors and found only a few worked for defense contractors — a problem that has plagued the program at a time when it was loosely regulated and conflicts of interest abounded.

But the revamped senior mentor program appears to be staffed almost entirely by men, most of them white, as the Pentagon has sought for years to develop leaders who reflect the diversity of the armed forces and the nation.

Recent controversies: One of the retired officers, Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, was suspended after mocking First Lady Jill Biden on Twitter. Another mentor, Lt. Gen. David Huntoon, improperly used his aides to staff private charity events, feed a friend’s cats and give driver’s lessons, according to a 2012 investigation by the Pentagon’s watchdog.

“That’s the root of the problem with many people in our military: They refuse to play by the rules and are allowed to get away with it,” Rep. said Jackie Spear, who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee.

“I expect to be briefed on the so-called mentor-mentee program. If that’s post-retirement sweetness for military brass, that just offends me and the American taxpayer, it suggests a culture that perpetuates a good ol’ boy network of feathering the elite hierarchy, no matter what.”

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after testing negative on Tuesday. Read more about how the first lady is doing here. — Amy and Ella