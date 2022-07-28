Onpolitics: Key Senate Democrats compromise on energy, drug prices, taxes

Hello, OnPolitics readers!

With 100 days until the midterms, Americans are worried about the future and unhappy with their options.

By 5 to 1, pollsters in a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll say the country is not moving in the right direction. There is a shared feeling between them A majority of every demographic group – across party lines, region, race and age.

“Everything seems to be in flux,” said James English, 60, a Republican-leaning independent from Sugar Valley, Texas, who was called to the survey.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say the country is burning, but it’s definitely going backwards,” Cherish Derrickson, 23, a Democratic law student from Lexington, Kentucky, said in a follow-up interview.

The mood is even grimmer than in 2018, when USA TODAY/Suffolk polled voters ahead of Donald Trump’s first midterms. Americans then said, by 55%-34%, that the nation is off track.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters taken Friday through Monday by landline or cell phone has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Manchin, Schumer deal on energy, drug prices, taxes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., have won talks on a sweeping proposal that they say would lower prescription drug costs, cut carbon emissions and eliminate the federal deficit.

The agreement, which is projected to reduce the deficit by about $300 billion over the next decade, would allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and investments in clean energy transmission, in line with Biden’s climate action goals.

The support of Manchin, who has often opposed big government spending bills and energy proposals that cut back on the fossil fuel industry, was key to moving the proposal forward.

White House Launches Heat.gov: The new website is a “one-stop hub” for heat advice, education and health tips amid rising temperatures.

The new website is a “one-stop hub” for heat advice, education and health tips amid rising temperatures. TikTok is the new billboard: 2022 political candidates are going viral on the popular social media tool using Gen Z humor.

2022 political candidates are going viral on the popular social media tool using Gen Z humor. GOP Avoids Human Trafficking Bill: Twenty Republican lawmakers voted against legislation to reauthorize anti-trafficking programs, including Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (who is reportedly under federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations).

Twenty Republican lawmakers voted against legislation to reauthorize anti-trafficking programs, including Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (who is reportedly under federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations). GOP mocks VP: Some on the right targeted Vice President Kamala Harris for describing her pronouns and her attire — a practice celebrated by some advocates for people with disabilities — At the Roundtable for Disability Advocates.

Jan. 6 Rioters plead guilty to assaulting late Capitol Police officer

One of the two men accused of assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Cicnik during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanors.

George Tanios, 40, of Morgantown, WVA, faces up to six months in prison and a $20,000 fine under federal guidelines for trespassing and disorderly conduct. He will be sentenced Dec. 6 by U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan.

Tanios was initially charged with assaulting police and conspiracy to injure police.

Julian Khater, Tanios’ co-defendant, is currently in plea negotiations. He is negotiating a possible guilty plea to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a federal law enforcement officer, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Gilead Light.

Khater is accused of allegedly spraying Scenic with Frontiersman bear spray, according to Hogan.

Khater’s attorney, Chad Siegel, said his client will make a decision by Aug. 24. Khater’s trial on the felony charges is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Siknik died the day after the coup from multiple strokes. He died of natural causes.

