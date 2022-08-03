OnPolitics: Kansas’ abortion vote, Trump’s success and more primary measures

Hello, OnPolitics readers!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her trip to Taiwan on Wednesday, offering strong support for the self-ruled island.

“The visit by our congressional delegation should be seen as a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan,” Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday. We came to Taiwan to listen, learn and show the Taiwanese people who built. A thriving democracy that stands as the freest and most open democracy in the world.”

Meanwhile, China announced it would conduct live-fire military exercises in response to Pelosi’s controversial trip. “China will do everything necessary to firmly defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Taiwan condemned China’s planned drills, saying they violated its sovereignty and considered the island to be “sealed off” “by air and sea”.

Pelosi, addressing Beijing’s threats, said she hoped it was clear that while China has barred Taiwan from participating in some international meetings, “they understand that they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan as a show of friendship and support.”

Primary measures: Kansas’ abortion vote, Trump’s success and stolen pens

August primaries opened Tuesday in some of the nation’s most consequential battleground states, and this summer the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Including the first referendum on abortion since Wade was overturned.

Kansas voters were the first to express how their state constitution should address abortion rights following a landmark Supreme Court ruling. By about 20 percentage points, the Sunflower State rejected an amendment that would have allowed the Republican-controlled state legislature to place new restrictions on the procedure or ban it altogether.

Several Trump-backed candidates won big on Tuesday in a series of proxy wars with the former president’s GOP officials who bucked them. In Arizona, Trump’s picks snagged the GOP nominations in races for the US Senate, Secretary of State and seats currently held by Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers. Bowers testified before the committee Jan. 6 about Trump’s efforts in the state to overturn the 2020 election.

A former presidential pick for governor of Michigan won her primary, and at least one of the three members of Congress running last night who voted to impeach the president on incitement charges lost his re-election bid.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Who was against the PACT Act? Eleven Republicans voted against a bill Tuesday that would have funded research and benefits for up to 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances while serving. The measure passed by an 86-11 vote.

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollo has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol attack and campaign to overturn the 2020 election, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

: Former White House counsel Pat Cipollo has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol attack and campaign to overturn the 2020 election, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday. How microchips and migration are related : As President Joe Biden prepares to sign a bipartisan bill that would boost domestic production of computer chips, some advocates say the bill is incomplete without immigration provisions.

: As President Joe Biden prepares to sign a bipartisan bill that would boost domestic production of computer chips, some advocates say the bill is incomplete without immigration provisions. Restrictive voting laws are more prevalent in red states : At the legislative level, an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice found that “representatives from the whitest districts in the most racially diverse states” are most likely to sponsor restricted voting bills.

: At the legislative level, an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice found that “representatives from the whitest districts in the most racially diverse states” are most likely to sponsor restricted voting bills. Indiana Congresswoman dies in car accident: Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., died Wednesday in a car crash in her home state of Indiana. She was 58 years old and was elected to Congress for the first time in 2012.

Why CVS and Walgreens Let Pharmacists Deny Birth Control

The nation’s largest drugstore chains have come under scrutiny in recent weeks for policies that allow pharmacists to refuse birth control if doing so conflicts with their religious or moral beliefs.

Most experts say the law is on their side.

What is the law? Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires companies to accommodate workers’ religious beliefs as long as the request does not cause an “undue hardship” on the employer. How far employers should go is open to debate — but the Supreme Court has repeatedly expressed an interest in expanding religious rights, not limiting them.

Many Americans are concerned about access to contraception following the Supreme Court’s decision in an abortion case this year. That’s because Roe v. The court’s reasoning in Wade v. Griswold. was based on a similar reading of the Constitution as its 1965 decision in Connecticut, which invalidated a law prohibiting contraception.

CVS Pharmacy told USA Today last week that it has a policy similar to that adopted by rival Walgreens, which allows pharmacists to refuse prescriptions for birth control or refuse to sell condoms. Those policies have sparked outrage on the left and a flurry of viral social media posts. But, experts say, companies do what the law requires.

“Can an individual pharmacist refuse? The answer is yes. Under Title VII and under the case law developed by the Supreme Court and lower courts, employers have a duty to provide reasonable accommodation”, said. Merrick Rossin, professor at the City University of New York School of Law.

