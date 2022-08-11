OnPolitics: Justice Department files motion to seal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

A political action committee linked to former President Donald Trump that formed to spread claims of voter fraud and try to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential race has since come under fire over allegations of how he spent his dollars and misled donors. There has been an attack. .

What is Save America PAC? Save America PAC is a Trump-backed political action committee (a vehicle commonly used to raise money for candidates) that was formed six days after the 2020 presidential election to diffuse claims of voter fraud.

It is classified as a leadership PAC, a designation given to a political action committee that allows politicians to raise funds for other candidates. The Save America Fund is different from a candidate committee, which is used to raise money directly for the politician who created it.

What is Trump using the money for? Trump and his allies have used the money to donate to far-right campaigns, pay for events, including Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech before the attack on the Capitol and to reimburse Melania Trump, the fashion designer who styled USA Today. found

Save America PAC received scrutiny from the House Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol riots this summer. The committee found that Trump spread false claims about the election to raise millions of dollars that benefited the committee, even though they had no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Save America PAC still has millions of dollars in cash and Federal Election Commission rules allow Trump to use the funds if he chooses to launch a 2024 presidential campaign.

The Justice Department filed a motion to seal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant

The Department of Justice has asked a federal court in South Florida to unseal search warrants and property receipts related to Monday’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Upholding the rule of law means applying the law equally, without bias.” “Under my watch, the Justice Department is doing just that.”

The DOJ’s motion is “in light of the former president’s public confirmation” as well as “in light of the significant public interest in this matter,” Garland said. You can read the motion here.

Garland also confirmed Thursday that he personally authorized the search of Trump’s Florida residence, stressing that the Justice Department “does not take such a decision lightly.”

Now it’s largely up to Trump whether the public will see the department’s reasons for searching his Mar-a-Lago home. His lawyers may object to the DOJ’s request to unseal details of the search, a filing that requests such release “absent objection from former President Trump.”

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Conspiracy to murder: A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was charged in an assassination-for-hire plot targeting former national security adviser John Bolton, Justice Department officials said Wednesday.

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was charged in an assassination-for-hire plot targeting former national security adviser John Bolton, Justice Department officials said Wednesday. The GOP doubles down: The GOP, which has stood with law and order for decades, dramatically slammed the FBI for its search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, doubling down on his support.

The GOP, which has stood with law and order for decades, dramatically slammed the FBI for its search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, doubling down on his support. National Gas Prices: Drivers are feeling relieved at the pump with the national average below $4 a gallon for the first time in five months.

Drivers are feeling relieved at the pump with the national average below $4 a gallon for the first time in five months. Unprecedented: There has never been a series of presidential scandals like this. Of course, there has never been a president quite like Donald Trump.

What we really know about the Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Republicans and Democrats have tried to spin the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida for their own political purposes. That is especially the case with search warrants, which are sealed by a judge.

Most of those whining about warrants don’t know for sure what they’re talking about. According to law enforcement officials, constitutional scholars and a host of legal experts interviewed by USA TODAY, few people have seen the warrant except those who approved and executed it and the documents filed in support of it by the Justice Department and the FBI.

“What we do know is that an impartial and independent magistrate agreed that there was probable cause that a crime had been committed and that evidence of that crime would be found at Mar-a-Lago when the search was conducted. And that is not a swapped lever. 2018 David Laufman, former head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and export control division, said.

The search warrant was signed Monday by US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart. In the days since, it has become the subject of widespread speculation and touched off a cascade of angry responses from Trump allies and supporters.

Most Americans would like to see an end to the Electoral College — and instead support electing future presidents by popular vote. New data From the Pew Research Center published last week.