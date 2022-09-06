OnPolitics: Judge allows special master to review Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

President Joe Biden on Monday dismissed criticism that he is smearing Republicans by calling former President Donald Trump’s supporters extremists and threats to democracy.

A quick recap of Biden’s speech: Biden warned in a prime-time address in Philadelphia last week that equality and democracy are “under attack” in the United States and singled out Trump by name. He accused the former president and his supporters of inciting political violence by refusing to accept the results of the 2020 elections.

Republicans and some Democrats have accused Biden of fueling division by likening Trump’s Make America Great Again movement to “quasi-fascism.”

“I want to be very clear. Not every Republican is a MAGA-Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I’ve worked with mainstream Republicans my entire career,” Biden said on Labor Day. . Speech in Milwaukee.

“But the extremist Republicans in Congress have chosen to step back, full of anger, violence, hatred and division, but together we can, and we must choose a different path.”

it is Amy And Ella With today's top stories from Washington.

The judge allowed a special master review of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

A federal judge in Florida on Monday granted a special master’s request to review documents seized during a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, including classified and top-secret records, and temporarily halted a Justice Department criminal investigation. had given records.

US District Judge Allyn Cannon authorized the appointment to review the documents for potential claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege, or to prevent government prosecutors from reading those documents.

What is a special master?? According to Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute, a special master is a third-party person — often, but not always, appointed by the court — to oversee aspects of a case.

The judge ruled that Trump’s status as a former president meant that the seizure of the documents was a stigma “in a league of its own” and that any future indictment would “damage the reputation.”

Cannon, who also called for a temporary suspension of the federal investigation until the document review is completed, asked Trump’s team and the administration to submit potential candidates for the special lead role by Friday. She ruled that the director of national intelligence could continue to review documents to determine threats to national security.

“As the plaintiffs made clear at the hearing, the investigation and treatment of a former president is of unique interest to the general public, and the country is best served by an orderly process that promotes that interest and the presumption of fairness,” Cannon wrote.

Real fast: Stories you’ll want to read about the 2022 midterms

As summer draws to a close, the 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner. Read up on USA Today’s coverage of the upcoming November elections.

Republicans once favored regaining control of the Senate. But the primary victories of several Trump-backed candidates have made that probability the same as the current Senate: 50-50. TV ads, takeout food and ‘campaign attire’: With a little more than two months to go, incumbents and challengers have already poured millions of dollars into the midterm elections. To run some of what they have spent.

With a little more than two months to go, incumbents and challengers have already poured millions of dollars into the midterm elections. To run some of what they have spent. Abortion, Slavery and Marijuana: Forget waiting for Congress or state legislatures to act. This year’s midterm elections are giving voters an opportunity to directly shape public policy in the form of various state ballot initiatives that deal with key national issues. Here are the key initiatives to watch.

Forget waiting for Congress or state legislatures to act. This year’s midterm elections are giving voters an opportunity to directly shape public policy in the form of various state ballot initiatives that deal with key national issues. Here are the key initiatives to watch. Intermediate Rules: Many state laws passed in response to false claims of voter fraud spurred lawsuits. But as the courts work through the challenges, some of those restrictions will remain in place for the midterm elections.

Many state laws passed in response to false claims of voter fraud spurred lawsuits. But as the courts work through the challenges, some of those restrictions will remain in place for the midterm elections. Role of Judiciary Branch: Supreme Court justices often see themselves as aloof from politics. But abstaining from elections? It’s not really an option.

Supreme Court justices often see themselves as aloof from politics. But abstaining from elections? It’s not really an option. Two months left: Instead of a broad red wave, will the November elections be defined by a strong blue line? Read USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s analysis.

Federal student loan forgiveness may be taxed as income in some states

Austin Hammond and his wife may be able to buy a home sooner than expected because of debt relief President Joe Biden announced in August.

But Hammond, a 25-year-old nonprofit outreach coordinator in Wisconsin, was surprised to learn that, under current state law, he must pay income taxes on $10,000 of his debt forgiveness, even though it is exempt from federal taxes.

“I think it would be really disappointing to have this opportunity to help working-class people, and then have the state legislature force them to pay taxes on something that’s supposed to get them going and going forward.” he said.

Hammond is in one of a handful of states where, at least for now, borrowers receiving relief must factor in a higher tax bill. Others include Minnesota, North Carolina, Mississippi and Arkansas.

That difference between states adds to the complexity of the new program, which is trying to find an estimated 43 million borrowers, and could fuel a political battle in states where tax changes will require cooperation from Republicans.

Massachusetts' primaries are quieter than others as the nominating season winds down, but there are a few races to watch Tuesday night. Here are three races to keep an eye on.