President Joe Biden will argue that democracy is at risk amid growing threats of political violence during a speech tonight Less 70 days before midterm elections.

Democrats are out to label Republicans as increasingly extreme. That’s why Biden adopted a new name to define the opposition: “Ultra-Maga Republicans” — a reference to the political movement spawned by his predecessor.

But that is only one level of strategy. Midterm elections are historically a referendum on the incumbent president. Republicans pick up that framing this November.

Despite Biden’s approval rating rising after a series of legislative victories and lower gas prices, most Americans still disapprove of his job performance. Democrats want to avoid a referendum by voting on more—abortion rights, the existence of Social Security, the climate and even democracy.

How to watch: Biden is set to deliver remarks at 8 p.m. ET outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, a crucial Senate battleground — and also where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign.

USA Today’s YouTube channel Speech will stream, as well White House YouTube Channel.

Jan. 6 Rioters plead guilty to assaulting late Capitol Police officer

The Jan. 6 rioter who pepper-sprayed Capitol Police Officer Brian Cicnick pleaded guilty Thursday and faces more than six years in prison when he is sentenced.

Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S. He faces 78 to 97 months in prison when he is sentenced by District Judge Thomas Hogan on December 13, one of the longest sentences ever handed down for sedition. Khater also faces an obligation to pay restitution to victims of the assault who suffered bodily injury, which will be determined at sentencing, Hogan said.

Hogan’s recitation of the details of the attack described Khater spraying pepper spray in the faces of three officers — two from the Capitol Police and one from the D.C. Metro Police, although court records say Khater asked for bear spray after police sprayed the rioters with pepper spray.

Khater was captured on video recording spraying Siknic during the siege. Siknik died the next day of natural causes of stroke.

Witness Testimony: A fellow officer’s account of the attack on Siknik provided some of the most harrowing testimony during House investigative hearings about the Capitol attack.

“All of a sudden, I see movement to my left and I turn and it’s Officer Siknik and there’s this head in his hand,” Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards testified June 9 at a House committee hearing investigating the attack. “And it was ghostly pale, which I thought at the time was because it had been sprayed and I was concerned.”

The judge rules Graham must testify : Former President Donald Trump and his allies subpoena Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. A federal judge refused to quash a grand jury subpoena for

: Former President Donald Trump and his allies subpoena Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. A federal judge refused to quash a grand jury subpoena for Ginny Thomas pressured legislators : Following Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, at least two Wisconsin lawmakers received an email from Ginny Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and wife of a US Supreme Court justice, urging lawmakers to change the outcome of Wisconsin’s presidential election. report

: Following Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, at least two Wisconsin lawmakers received an email from Ginny Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and wife of a US Supreme Court justice, urging lawmakers to change the outcome of Wisconsin’s presidential election. report What does this Mar-a-Lago photo mean? A photograph showing top-secret records strewn across the floor at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate sheds light on the DOJ investigation. See a full breakdown of our documentation.

A photograph showing top-secret records strewn across the floor at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate sheds light on the DOJ investigation. See a full breakdown of our documentation. Who is Mary Peltola? Mary Peltola won Alaska’s special congressional election Wednesday and will serve out the remainder of late Rep. Don Young’s term until January. She will be the first Alaskan native to serve in Congress and the first woman to hold a seat for the state.

Meet Trump’s record keepers, who gained prominence during the Mar-a-Lago investigation

White House employees who oversee the handling of presidential records and classified documents do not typically generate news headlines.

The job requires ensuring that White House staff do not take presidential records when they leave and coordinating document submissions with National Archives officials.

But former President Donald Trump’s current and former record keepers are now in the national spotlight nearly a year and a half after a Justice Department investigation found classified records at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion, and months after his lawyers. Assured the investigators that the documents had been handed over.

As the investigation continues amid a court battle over FBI discovery that some of the missing top-secret documents have surfaced, at least two of Trump’s former record keepers have been interviewed by the FBI about the findings. Neither he nor any other Trump record keeper has been accused of anything improper.

Who did Trump appoint? During and after Trump’s one-term presidency, he hired several White House attorneys — and later, a conservative reporter and a political acolyte — to oversee records required to be submitted to the National Archives and Records Administration under the Presidential Records Act. For a complete look at the people who have served as Trump’s official record keepers, click here.

Blocked 📱 Google has not approved former President Donald Trump's Truth social platform for the Google Play Store over content moderation concerns.