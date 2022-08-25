OnPolitics: How student loan forgiveness could help Democrats in the midterms

Hello Hello, OnPolitics readers!

A redacted version of a Justice Department affidavit supporting an unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate will be made public by noon tomorrow, a federal magistrate said today.

“I find that the government has met its burden of showing compelling cause/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal the identity of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties, the investigative strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods, And the grand jury information…” US Magistrate Bruce Reinhart wrote in a brief, explaining why the entire document could not be released.

Affidavits usually remain under seal until charges are filed, according to legal experts. Federal prosecutors oppose unsealing the Trump search affidavit because the document could compromise the investigation and discourage witnesses from cooperating. The reduction would be so sweeping as to render the document worthless, prosecutors argued.

Reinhardt said this week that he was “considering whether there is a less draconian alternative to sealing the entire document.”

“I cannot say at this point whether the partial reform will be so extensive that it would result in meaningless disclosure, but I may eventually reach that conclusion after hearing more from the government,” he wrote Monday.

Biden student debt action presents opportunity and risk for Democrats

Less than three months before November’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden shook up the race to control Congress with historic action Wednesday to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Yet his move is a big gamble, an opportunity to energize young voters and give Republicans a new line of attack on fairness and wealth.

The White House is betting that the president’s move to write off at least $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients will spur younger voters to the polls during an otherwise non-presidential election.

But Republicans prepared to frame Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan as a “handout to the rich” — one that rewards a liberal college-going elite at the expense of Americans who couldn’t afford college and others who worked hard to pay off their debt. .

Biden’s announcement could have ripple effects in battleground Senate and House races across the country. It comes as Democrats, who face an uphill battle to hold on to power, have shown signs of outperforming initial expectations after a series of legislative victories in Congress and a Supreme Court decision that overturned abortion rights.

Utah sues Biden admin : The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two massive national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had reduced.

: The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two massive national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had reduced. A Florida data scientist wins the House primary : A ousted Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to falsify COVID-19 numbers and emerged as a critic of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic won a U.S. House primary race and Rep. Will challenge Matt Getz. Downfall.

: A ousted Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to falsify COVID-19 numbers and emerged as a critic of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic won a U.S. House primary race and Rep. Will challenge Matt Getz. Downfall. Biden names new Secret Service director : President Joe Biden named former career Secret Service officer Kimberly Cheatle as the agency’s new director at a time when the service faces intense scrutiny on multiple fronts. She is the second woman to head the agency.

: President Joe Biden named former career Secret Service officer Kimberly Cheatle as the agency’s new director at a time when the service faces intense scrutiny on multiple fronts. She is the second woman to head the agency. Zinke under fire: Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department’s internal watchdog said Wednesday.

DACA recipients are given more protections under the new law

A decade-old policy protecting immigrants brought to the United States got a boost Wednesday when the federal government codified it into regulatory law.

The Department of Homeland Security has formally registered a rule related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, which protects immigrants who are in the US illegally from deportation and allows them to work legally in the US.

The move was widely seen as a legal maneuver to help advance the policy, which was created 10 years ago this month, as it came under attack in federal court.

“We continue to believe in the legitimacy of the program and we believe we are now on a much stronger footing,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The new rule was formally announced on Wednesday, but will not come into effect until late October. Many of DACA’s original criteria, such as coming to the United States before age 15 and having no criminal record, remain in place.

Who are DACA recipients? DACA recipients represent a wide swath of the workforce, from workers and college students to journalists, lawyers and entrepreneurs. The DACA-eligible population earned $23.4 billion in 2017, up from about $19.9 billion in 2015, according to a recent report. More than 93% of DACA-eligible individuals were actively employed in 2017.

