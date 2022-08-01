type here...
OnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan
Politics

OnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan

By printveela editor

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

Will we see Joe Biden vs. Joe Biden in 2024? Will Donald Trump see a rematch? Americans have no hope.

While both men have indicated they plan to launch bids for a second term, voters are not enthusiastic about a replay of the 2020 contest.

In a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll, 65% of registered voters, including half of Democrats, do not want President Biden to run for a second term. And 68% of voters, including a third of Republicans, do not want former President Trump to run for re-election.

Among independent voters, the swing group in most elections, more than 7 in 10 oppose running for each of them.

Looking for more options: Americans express overwhelming dissatisfaction with both major parties and broad support for a third party, an idea that has proven difficult to implement in the past. Fatigue and wariness toward both Biden and Trump, even among a fair share of those who voted for them two years ago, could create an opening for potential challengers.

it is Amy With today’s top stories from Washington.

House Speaker Pelosi to visit Taiwan, reports say

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan in the coming days, defying China’s threats of retaliation for the first such high-level visit in 25 years, according to multiple media reports.

CNN and the Wall Street Journal have reported that Pelosi will go ahead with the controversial trip, though the exact timing remains unclear. Pelosi’s office declined to comment on those reports Monday. Some in Washington expressed concern that a visit by the current speaker of the US House would provoke China to attack the self-ruled island.

China views Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan views itself as a sovereign country. The US has long adopted an ambiguous middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without angering Beijing.

Chinese officials speak: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying warned in a tweet on Monday that “the US government must honor its commitments in both word and deed. Otherwise, the US government must take responsibility and face consequences for any actions” that China sees as violations. Its agreements with the US

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

  • Man pleads guilty to Secret Service scheme: One of two men accused of posing as federal agents while tricking Secret Service employees into accepting prohibited gifts, including a rent-free apartment, pleaded guilty Monday.
  • Abortion rights face first test in Kansas: Supreme Court in June Roe v. Kansas primary voters on Tuesday will be the first in the nation to make a statewide decision on abortion rights after repealing Wade, jeopardizing access to abortion in one of the few Midwestern states that allows the procedure.
  • House passes bill on drought, wildfires: The House on Friday passed a comprehensive drought and wildfire relief package that authorizes funding for drought-relief efforts on the Colorado River, bolsters wildfire recovery efforts and supports tribal water rights along the Arizona-California border.
  • Arizona’s next Secretary of State race: State Rep. Mark Fincham, the leading GOP candidate to be Arizona’s next secretary of state, wants to ban electronic voting machines and force the state to use only paper ballots and count them by hand, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

What to know about the firearms ban passed in the House

The House narrowly passed a ban on firearms on Friday in response to a mass shooting this summer that claimed several victims and shook the nation.

The ban is likely to fail in the Senate where it would take at least 10 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats to overcome the filibuster.

It was the first such ban to pass the House in nearly 30 years. Congress enacted a law in 1994 as part of a broader anti-crime bill, but it expired in 2004. The bill passed 217-213. Friday Along party lines – nearly every Democrat in favor and nearly every Republican against.

What’s in the bill? A bill passed by the House on Friday would make it illegal for anyone to import, sell, manufacture, transfer or own certain semi-automatic weapons. The bill would not apply to semi-automatic weapons sold before its passage. It would also make exceptions for shotguns, guns that have become permanently inoperable, and antique firearms.

The GOP says the ban violates the Second Amendment: Republicans criticized the bill, saying it would infringe on gun rights while doing little to prevent deaths from gun violence.

They pointed to a 2008 US Supreme Court decision (District of Columbia v. Heller) that established that firearms in “ordinary use” for legitimate purposes such as self-defense are protected under the Second Amendment. They called the House bill unconstitutional, citing the popularity of weapons like the AR-15 rifle and their use for self-defense.

President Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Monday as he deals with a rebound infection. For the latest on his health, read more here. — Amy

