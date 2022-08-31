OnPolitics: DOJ presents strongest impeachment evidence against Trump yet

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

One of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump amid the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate is firmly in Trump’s political circles.

Christina Bobb, 39, spent years in the public eye as an on-air host for the conservative news network One America News Network where she made no secret of her support for Trump. But it only made headlines in recent weeks after the FBI executed its search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The FBI’s discovery of Mar-a-Lago elevated Bob’s role as one of Trump’s lawyers and as someone closely connected to the investigation.

In a filing late Tuesday, Trump’s team, including his lawyers, alleged that government records were withheld in an attempt to obstruct the FBI’s investigation. If true, the revelations could open Bob to potential legal exposure, though he is likely to serve as a witness — and be forced to testify against Trump — if any charges are brought against the former president, Norm Eisen said. , former Obama administration ethics czar and adviser in the first Trump impeachment.

To learn more about who Bob is and his role in the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago, click here.

Experts say the DOJ produced strong impeachment evidence against Trump, the filings aide

A Justice Department court filing detailing the discovery of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has outlined in the strongest terms yet — short of actually filing charges — a potential obstruction of justice case against the former president and his aides, according to legal experts.

The extraordinary filing, a response to the former president’s request for a third-party special master to oversee a review of seized records, accused Trump’s team of hiding and moving documents in an attempt to obstruct the investigation, possibly ensnaring them in a plan to protect hundreds of classified documents from investigators a year and a half after he left office. .

“Donald Trump has drawn a bullseye on himself,” said David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Florida, referring to a striking photograph included in a government filing showing clearly marked classified documents strewn across the floor of Trump’s office. Looks like a Time magazine cover.

What was the FBI looking for? The August 8 search warrant sought evidence of possible violations of three laws: the Espionage Act, mishandling of national defense documents and obstruction of justice. The obstruction charge is more serious, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, than the Espionage Act’s maximum sentence of 10 years.

A key element in proving obstruction will be a false statement on June 3 from a Trump aide that all classified documents had been returned to the government, Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel to the Defense Department’s general counsel and now a law professor. New York University said.

Prosecutors need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the lawyers knew the statement was false or that Trump knowingly gave them false information, but witnesses and surveillance tapes could prove that case, Goodman said.

“If it can be proven that Trump directed or otherwise ensured that documents with classified markings were kept from the DOJ following a subpoena, that would be an open-and-shut case under all the allegations cited in the arrest warrant,” Goodman told USA Today. Goodman told USA Today. .

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Government Health Care: The US Department of Health and Human Services aims to make it easier for low-income children, people with disabilities and older adults to enroll in government health care programs by cutting red tape, according to a new proposal.

Idaho’s GOP secretary of state nominee stands out for an unusual reason: denying claims of baseless election fraud. Life in Photos: Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91 after a “long and serious illness,” Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91 after a “long and serious illness,” Russian news agencies reported Tuesday. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian officials immediately signaled buyer’s remorse as they received their first shipment of deadly drones from Iran, US officials said on Tuesday.

Female soldiers saw the largest increase in unwanted sexual exposure since DOD began collecting data

USA. Women in the military have endured the highest levels of unwanted sexual exposure since the Department of Defense began tracking the data sixteen years ago, Today shows. Shocking findings show sex crimes continue to rise despite billions spent on tackling the problem and promises by senior leaders to tackle it.

The Pentagon estimates that sexual assaults among female service members increased by approximately 35% from 2018 to 2021. The survey showed that 8.4% of women and 1.5% of men in active duty military said they had been victims of a sexual crime, ranging from groping to rape, according to the survey results. In 2018, an estimated 6.2% of women in the armed services were victims of unwanted sexual contact.

The previous highest rate for women was 6.8% in 2006, followed by the highest rate on record for men in the same year of 1.8%.

The Pentagon’s so-called prevalence survey was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is considered the best measure of sexual abuse because it relies on anonymous surveys of soldiers to estimate the extent of the problem rather than formal complaints of sexual assault, which is a low crime rate.

President Joe Biden will host Barack and Michelle Obama to unveil their official White House portraits, after former President Donald Trump snubbed the former first family by not hosting them to unveil portraits during his tenure.