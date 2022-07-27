OnPolitics: DOJ is questioning witnesses about Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6

Hello, OnPolitics readers.

President Joe Biden said he is “feeling great” after testing negative for COVID-19 twice. The President tested positive for the highly contagious disease for the first time last Thursday.

Biden, 79, has been allowed to end strict isolation measures after testing negative on Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. According to White House physician Kevin O’Connor, the president finished a five-day course of paxlovid 36 hours ago.

O’Connor wrote in a letter Wednesday that Biden remains “fever-free” and that his symptoms “continue to improve, and have almost completely resolved.”

The president spoke about his brief illness in remarks from the Rose Garden on Wednesday.

“My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I feel great,” Biden said.

it is Ella And Chelsea With today’s top stories from Washington.

Federal prosecutors are questioning witnesses about Trump’s behavior on January 6

Federal prosecutors are interviewing witnesses related to former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as part of a larger investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar with the matter said.

Prosecutors will also review efforts by Trump and his team to alter the election results by substituting fake voters in key states Trump lost and pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the results.

The Washington Post first reported the prosecutors’ actions. In a Tuesday interview with NBC News, Attorney General Merrick Garland also did not exempt Trump from a federal investigation into the events of January 6, saying “anyone who is criminally responsible” is subject to investigation.

“We pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland told NBC when asked if the investigation could include Trump. “I will say again that we will hold criminally responsible anyone who attempts to interfere with the lawful, lawful transfer of power from one administration to another.”

Federal investigators have already searched the home of former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clarke and seized the cell phone of John Eastman, Trump’s personal lawyer. Clark drafted a letter to officials in six states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and Eastman was the mastermind behind the plan to pressure Pence to deny voters from states won by Biden in 2020.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Georgia Prison Neglect: A Senate panel concluded Thursday that a federal prison in Atlanta, Georgia, has long fostered corruption and abuse, resulting in “spectacular failures…that may have contributed to the loss of life.”

A Senate panel concluded Thursday that a federal prison in Atlanta, Georgia, has long fostered corruption and abuse, resulting in “spectacular failures…that may have contributed to the loss of life.” Russia blasted: Russia plans to withdraw from the International Space Station project within two years to focus on building its own space station.

Russia plans to withdraw from the International Space Station project within two years to focus on building its own space station. Last attempt: Chief Justice John Roberts in Roe v. Wade tried and failed to convince the other Supreme Court justices to keep him in place, their efforts likely stymied by the leak of the draft opinion, CNN reported.

Chief Justice John Roberts in Roe v. Wade tried and failed to convince the other Supreme Court justices to keep him in place, their efforts likely stymied by the leak of the draft opinion, CNN reported. Rewrite the COVID rule: With new Treasury Department guidance released Wednesday, the Biden administration is making it easier for states to use COVID-19 rescue funds to build affordable housing as home prices skyrocket.

Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter here.

Fed rate hike: How will it affect the economy and you?

The next month, another outsized interest rate hike.

Today, the Federal Reserve raised its key short-term rate by 0.75% for the second month in a row, hoping the increase will help keep inflation in check.

That puts the federal funds rate — what banks charge each other for overnight loans — at a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. That’s getting closer to the Fed’s 2.5% neutral rate, which is intended to neither stimulate nor curb economic growth.

The increase is expected to sharply increase rates for credit cards, home equity lines of credit and other loans.

Although job growth has been strong in recent months and the unemployment rate has remained low, inflation remains high due to the pandemic, high food and energy prices and broad price increases, the Fed said in a statement.

“The Committee remains strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective,” the Fed said.

Tiger Queen: The bill, long pushed by “Tiger King” star Carol Baskin, received official support from the Biden administration today. — Ella and Chelsea