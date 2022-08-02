OnPolitics: DOJ challenges Idaho abortion law in first post-Raw test of Biden admin

Hello Hello, OnPolitics readers!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan today amid increasingly harsh warnings of Chinese retaliation and escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

When she got off the plane, at about 10:50 local time, Pelosi posed for a photo with a contingent of Taiwanese officials on the tarmac.

Minutes after Pelosi landed, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the visit as a “serious violation” of the one-China principle, which maintains that Taiwan is part of China, not its own nation, and promoting “separatism” over the United States. Accused. forces.”

In her own statement, Pelosi described the visit as honoring America’s “unwavering commitment to support Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.”

“America’s solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million people is more important today than ever, as the world faces the choice between autocracy and democracy,” she said in the statement.

today's top stories from Washington.

DOJ Challenges Idaho Abortion Law

The Justice Department sued the state of Idaho on Tuesday to overturn its restrictive abortion law. In June, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. This is the first challenge to the Biden administration since ousting Wade.

“We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women receive the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled under federal law,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “And we will closely examine state abortion laws to ensure they comply with federal law.”

The Idaho law, which is set to take effect Aug. 25, criminalizes all abortions. An abortionist can be jailed for two to five years. According to the Justice Department, Idaho’s near-total abortion ban violates federal law, which allows the procedure when emergency care is necessary to stabilize patients. As it stands, the State law will allow abortions only if the mother’s life is in danger, or in the case of rape or adultery if the assault is reported to law enforcement beforehand and the records given to abortion providers.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the federal law is “clear.”

“Patients have a right to stable hospital emergency room care, no matter where they live,” Becerra said. “Women don’t have to be close to death to get care.”

Idaho officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the justice proceedings.

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Trump on the ballot (again) : Several primaries in five states — Michigan, Arizona, Missouri, Kansas and Washington — put Trump back on the ballot as the former president backed to test his staying power over the GOP.

: Several primaries in five states — Michigan, Arizona, Missouri, Kansas and Washington — put Trump back on the ballot as the former president backed to test his staying power over the GOP. Secret Service verification : Two key leaders of House committees have sought interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, citing a possible cover-up of an investigation into missing Secret Service texts during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

: Two key leaders of House committees have sought interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, citing a possible cover-up of an investigation into missing Secret Service texts during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. They are alive! : Claims that nearly 300 dead Arizona voters voted from beyond the grave in 2020 are unfounded, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said, following demands by the state Senate for a criminal investigation of the alleged dead voters.

: Claims that nearly 300 dead Arizona voters voted from beyond the grave in 2020 are unfounded, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said, following demands by the state Senate for a criminal investigation of the alleged dead voters. Management of monkeypox: Top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were tapped to lead the nation’s fight against varicella.

A member of the Texas militia receives the harshest sentence yet for the Capitol rioters

The most serious sentence in a case related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack was handed down Monday to a Texas militia member.

Guy Wesley Refitt was sentenced to just seven years in prison in March after a federal court jury convicted him on five felony counts. This was the first jury trial to emerge from the government’s far-reaching investigation into the attack.

US District Judge Debney Friedrich imposed a sentence that added two years to the longest previous term.

Before his sentencing, Rafit issued a last-minute apology, telling Frederick that “I really hate what I did.” Friedrich described the former oilfield worker’s eleventh-hour expression of remorse as “terribly late”.

Raffitt’s son, Jackson, told CNN he was not happy with the sentence and neither was his family.

“He’s his own person, and he’s made his own choices, but he’s been very manipulated into making those choices. And it pains me that he’s still responsible for his actions,” Refitt said Tuesday.

