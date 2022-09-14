OnPolitics: As primaries end, Democrats hold momentum while Trump faces Republican hurdles

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!

A Trump-style candidate who echoed the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen won the Senate Republican primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Don Bolduc defeated his more moderate opponent, New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse, declaring victory Wednesday morning after Morse conceded.

The victory for the retired brigadier general set up an outcome that Republicans had tried to avoid, believing that the election of Bolduc in November could cost him his chances of regaining the Senate majority. The Senate is 50-50, but Democrats control Vice President Kamala Harris’ power to sever ties.

Follow the money: In the weeks leading up to the primary, Republicans poured funds into the Granite State in an effort to boost Morse, who they believed was better positioned to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Democrats also got into the mix to boost Bolduc’s chances.

Ella And Amy

Democrats hold momentum while Trump faces Republican obstacles

The primary season is over, and six months of inter-party political battles have revealed one basic thing: Democrats are in better shape for the November elections than previously thought.

According to polls and political analysts, Republicans are favored to regain control of the US House, but Democrats are now in a position to win a large number of state governor races and could extend their slim-potential advantage in the US Senate. .

There are at least two reasons for this, Political analysts said: Rookie Republican candidates who are backed by the ever-controversial Donald Trump and the emergence of abortion rights as a key campaign issue to revive Democratic voters. Keep reading here.

Governors demand Biden withdraw student loan forgiveness : Twenty-two Republican governors have signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. Read why they oppose the president’s plan here.

: Twenty-two Republican governors have signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. Read why they oppose the president’s plan here. Ken Starr, Clinton’s chief investigator, has died : Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family said.

: Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family said. Schumer wants to codify same-sex marriage : Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., has promised a Senate vote on same-sex marriage in response to concerns after Roe v. Wade was overturned. 🎥 Watch to hear some of his comments for Congress.

: Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., has promised a Senate vote on same-sex marriage in response to concerns after Roe v. Wade was overturned. 🎥 Watch to hear some of his comments for Congress. Biden Tries to Cure Cancer: President Biden’s recent executive order launched the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative, which aims to boost domestic biomanufacturing capabilities in the U.S. The move is intended to accelerate his administration’s efforts to end cancer “as we know it.”

Biden has been pressured to avoid a freight rail strike as union deadlines loom

President Joe Biden faces a narrow window to avoid a strike by freight railroad workers that could further strain supply chains and deal a damaging blow to Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

Top aides and Biden himself were in contact with railroad companies and union representatives late Monday evening and into Tuesday to try to avoid a shutdown.

The White House is exploring contingencies, including calling in emergency authorities to ensure critical supplies can still be delivered in the event of a shutdown, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

Workers and rail carriers have until Friday to reach an agreement. When the union-mandated “cooling off” period ends, the unions open the door for nearly 115,000 rail workers to potentially walk off the job.

Areas of Agreement: A trade organization representing the companies announced agreements with 10 unions that closely match Biden’s emergency board recommendations, including a 24% wage increase, a total of $5,000 in bonuses and one extra paid-leave day a year.

“Economic Disaster”: A national strike by railroad workers could threaten shipments of retail products, critical goods and raw materials at a time when inflation is already high, the US Chamber of Commerce said, and would be an “economic disaster.” More on what happens next.

