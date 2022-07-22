New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The only federal Democratic candidate supported by the Black Lives Matter PAC this election cycle is now facing a wire fraud charge of diverting campaign and party funds to outside individuals and companies and using the money for personal expenses, including gambling.

Black Lives Matter PAC, a BLM Global Network Foundation-affiliated committee, pumped more than $100,000 in independent expenditures to support Karen Carter Peterson’s failed bid to run for Congress in Louisiana’s 2nd District in July 2021, according to federal records reviewed by Fox.

Peterson, a former Louisiana Democratic Party chair and state senator, resigned from the state Senate in April, citing her mental health and gambling addiction.

However, Peterson was indicted in federal court this month on one count of wire fraud, using campaign and party money for personal expenses.

Peterson’s Seven Year Plan Involved in diversion According to the Louisiana Illuminator, four individuals and four companies reportedly cashed campaign and party cash, checks and provided most or all of the funds to Peterson.

Peterson used the money for personal expenses, including gambling expenses. She also filed “false and misleading” campaign finance reports, “misrepresenting expenditures for legitimate purposes related to her campaign or public office,” the Justice Department wrote in a July 14 press release.

Peterson publicly addressed the allegations the same day and apologized for her actions.

“Today marks an important step in my lifelong recovery as I continue to address my gambling addiction,” Peterson wrote on Twitter. “I sincerely apologize for the impact of my compulsive behavior as a result of this addiction.”

“I have fully repaid the funds used because of my addiction and I will continue to make amends,” she added. “Committed to the ongoing stages of my recovery, I have cooperated directly, honestly and fully with the US Attorney’s Office in their investigation.”

Peterson, who is scheduled to appear in federal court on Aug. 1, faces up to 20 years in prison, fines of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release after prison, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Peterson’s attorney, Brian Capitelli, told reporters last week that she had reached a plea deal with prosecutors, KPLC News reported.

Capitelli did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by press time.

Peterson, meanwhile, is the only federal candidate Black Lives Matter PAC has endorsed this cycle through June, according to their records. The committee spent $35,000 last year on federal independent expenditures to support Chi Ossey, a New York City Council member.

So far this year, the PAC has distributed about $168,000. Of that amount, $60,600 — or more than a third — went to Bowers Consulting, a firm run by Shalomya Bowers, the PAC’s treasurer and board secretary of the BLM Global Network Foundation.

Bowers’ consulting firm received $2.1 million from the BLM Global Network Foundation between July 2020 and June 2021, their tax forms reveal.

Black Lives Matter did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry about their support for Peterson.