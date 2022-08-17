Online travel planning is finally getting (slightly) easier

Expedia’s New “Disloyalty” Program

Expedia Group wants your loyalty. Named after its flagship online travel agency, expeditiontravel companies collection includes internet agencies Travels as well as Orbitzvacation rental platform Vrbohotel booking site hotwire.comcar rental website carrentals.com and more. In early 2023, the company plans to bring them together under One Key, a loyalty program spanning 12 brands. This means that the points earned for booking a flight on Expedia can be used to pay for future rentals on Vrbo.

“It’s so hard for people to keep track of programs and rewards,” said John Giselman, president of Expedia Brands, the group’s consumer arm, adding that the idea for a comprehensive loyalty program came to him when he opened his own travel wallet full of dozens of membership programs and credit cards. .

“It struck me that our super-powerful ability was to create connections between all of our brands in the minds of customers and at the same time make it easier to understand disparate programs,” he added.

Several brands including Expedia, Orbitz and hotels.comthere are already loyalty programs – with a total of 154 million members – and the company has yet to reveal conversion formulas or One Key rates for earning and redeeming points.

While most loyalty programs encourage members to stay with one brand, One Key will allow users to redeem points by category in what Mr. Giselman called a “disloyalty program” that sets it apart from the competition.

“Expedia’s expanded loyalty offering can bring more people under the brand umbrella with flexible points earning and redemption options depending on which Expedia brand offers the best options for a given trip,” said Phocuswright’s Ms. List, adding that the loyalty program alleviates “frictions” between Expedia brands that often overlap.