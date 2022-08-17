Online travel planning is finally getting (slightly) easier

While the internet has made it easy to plan a trip yourself – and see how much you’re saving – it also requires you to browse hundreds of pages of information about destinations, hotel and home rental options, and countless alternative flight routes, becoming an amateur travel agent along the way. .
But this summer, several travel platforms introduced or announced fixes to make travel planning easier by refining searches, creating more informative maps, and streamlining loyalty programs.
Now, if you want to find an island vacation home, a hotel within a 15-minute walk of your nephew’s Bar Mitzvah, or an electric car, Airbnb, Google, and Skyscanner make it easy, respectively.
Analysts say both platforms are not yet ready. “Travel, pricing and booking information is still so fragmented and disjointed that I fully expect that in the future we will continue to see more brands develop and update these types of features,” said Madeleine List, Senior Research Analyst at Phocuswright , travel agencies. market research firm.
Refine your rental search
Finding the right vacation rental can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack when it comes to sifting through search results. Among measures This summer, Airbnb made a decision to make renting easier by creating 56 home categories designed to help you find accommodations identified as, say, tiny houses, castles, “on skis”, near national parks, homes with “awesome amenities.” swimming pools”, and even “OMG!” category for architecturally unusual options.
In addition, a new “separate stay” feature is designed to help tenants who want to split their time between two locations. The tool suggests nearby rental options available for part of the trip, making it easy to combine two rental options for a longer stay and streamline the booking process for both.
“People are much more location independent than they were before the pandemic,” said Jamie Lane, vice president of research at Attention, a market research firm specializing in short-term rentals, is seeing an increase in long-distance travel associated with remote work. “Airbnb makes it easy to plan a long-term trip by helping you find listings that match your criteria and are open throughout your trip.”
Another new addition, the free policy known as AirCoverautomatically included with every rental, protects consumers by guaranteeing the same length of stay or a refund if the host cancels within 30 days of your trip.
“I see this as a drive to compete better with hotels,” Mr. Lane said. “Guests can feel comfortable knowing they will get what they booked or get a refund.”
Expedia’s New “Disloyalty” Program
Expedia Group wants your loyalty. Named after its flagship online travel agency, expeditiontravel companies collection includes internet agencies Travels as well as Orbitzvacation rental platform Vrbohotel booking site hotwire.comcar rental website carrentals.com and more. In early 2023, the company plans to bring them together under One Key, a loyalty program spanning 12 brands. This means that the points earned for booking a flight on Expedia can be used to pay for future rentals on Vrbo.
Exploring America’s National Parks
The glory of the US National Park System attracts hundreds of millions of visitors each year.
“It’s so hard for people to keep track of programs and rewards,” said John Giselman, president of Expedia Brands, the group’s consumer arm, adding that the idea for a comprehensive loyalty program came to him when he opened his own travel wallet full of dozens of membership programs and credit cards. .
“It struck me that our super-powerful ability was to create connections between all of our brands in the minds of customers and at the same time make it easier to understand disparate programs,” he added.
Several brands including Expedia, Orbitz and hotels.comthere are already loyalty programs – with a total of 154 million members – and the company has yet to reveal conversion formulas or One Key rates for earning and redeeming points.
While most loyalty programs encourage members to stay with one brand, One Key will allow users to redeem points by category in what Mr. Giselman called a “disloyalty program” that sets it apart from the competition.
“Expedia’s expanded loyalty offering can bring more people under the brand umbrella with flexible points earning and redemption options depending on which Expedia brand offers the best options for a given trip,” said Phocuswright’s Ms. List, adding that the loyalty program alleviates “frictions” between Expedia brands that often overlap.
Google tweaks
New features on Google Travel, announced in May, map things like road trips and restaurant-rich areas, giving a visual indication of the geography in areas that visitors might not know prior to booking.
When searching for hotels on the platform, the Google map already showed hotels with corresponding prices. New icons representing transportation, restaurants, attractions, and shopping — what Google calls “layers of interest” — let users, for example, overlay a public transit map to see where public transit lines are in relation to hotels. Attractive shop or restaurant icons shade the map in areas with many shops or restaurants. Clicking on the attractions icon adds objects such as museums to the hotel map.
At the bottom of the map, users can slide the bar next to a walking figure to see the radius the average person can walk from a given location in up to 30 minutes (there is also an option to display a walking radius). The company suggested that this feature could be useful for identifying hotels near a wedding or meeting venue.
“It’s always been possible to figure this out on Google Maps with addresses, but it takes a lot of guesswork,” said Craig Ever, a Google spokesperson.
This is new study tool identifies destinations within a few hours drive. By clicking on a destination, you will see points of interest, hotels and routes.
“During Covid, we have seen an increased preference for car and non-airport travel,” Mr. Ever said. “With the Explore tool, we tried to inspire.”
For lovers of discounts, Google flights now allows you to track prices between a pair of cities – origin and destination – and click “any dates” to have the platform track fares at the lowest prices for the next six months.
To use tracking, as with most other Google features, you must sign in or create a free account with Google. For travel purchases such as flights and hotels, the platform connects users to these companies or online travel agencies.
Electrical options and inclusive living
Two more platforms help consumers refine their search results by delivering more accurate results.
travel search engine skyscanner added a new filter in car rental for electric vehicles. After entering the date and location, users can check the box next to other search filters, such as unlimited mileage or four-wheel drive, to see all available electric vehicles.
The initiative originated from a similar green filter launched by Skyscanner on flight searches a few years ago, showing lower-carbon-than-average options for each search.
The car rental filter helps travelers “understand the environmental impact of travel and how to reduce it,” said Martin Nolan, sustainable travel expert at Skyscanner.
Online travel agency Booking.com aims to make it easier for LGBTQ travelers to find hospitable accommodation. He introduced a partner training program for hotels on his platform, focusing on the challenges faced by LGBTQ travelers.
Since last August, the free program known as Proud Hospitality has certified more than 10,000 properties in 95 countries and territories. Certification includes digital Travel with pride icon in your list.
“As a global leader in tourism, we have a responsibility to take action and help pave the way for a more inclusive industry, with the ultimate goal of making it easier for everyone to experience the world for themselves,” said Arjan Dijk, Chief Marketing Officer. officer and senior vice president of Booking.com in a written statement.
Elaine Glusak writes the “Frugal Traveler” column. Follow her on Instagram @eglusac.