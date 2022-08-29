New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

There is a lot of unfinished business after the US’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year as the Taliban took over, including the aftermath of a drone strike gone horribly wrong.

Three days after an Islamic State suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US service members and several Afghan civilians, the military thought it had run into another ISIS terrorist. Throughout the day on August 29, 2021, they tracked suspiciously parked cars in Kabul. Later in the day, they fired a Hellfire missile from a Reaper drone, destroying the car, its surroundings, and those at the scene.

Three days later, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced: “Procedures were followed properly, and it was a religious strike.”

Besides, America was wrong. As it turned out, instead of one terrorist, 10 civilians were killed in the crushed metal and debris. Two weeks later, the commander of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, went public with the climbdown: “It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apologies.”

“If you’re working in real time and you’re chasing a moving target, it’s painfully easy to make a mistake,” Victoria Coates of the Heritage Foundation told Fox News.

The strike killed 43-year-old Afghan national Zemari Ahmadi along with seven children – including three infants – and two other adults.

Ahmadi was a key staff member of the US-based aid group Nutrition and Education International, helping to deliver food to desperate people in Afghanistan. In a statement to Fox News, the organization’s founder and CEO said: “Zemari was a proud father who constantly talked about building a better future for his seven children. Nothing could bring him, his three children, or his six nieces and nephews back.”

Underscoring the dangers of the strike, 144 people, including extended family members and charity workers, were deemed to be at risk from the now-ruling Taliban, Islamic State and others. The US agreed to resettle them. A condolence meeting was also promised.

But so far only 11 have made it to the U.S., dozens are still in trouble in third countries and 32 are stuck in Afghanistan, the dangers there are obvious. Those payouts have been put on hold until everyone is safe.

“We were very grateful to see the United States take responsibility for what it did and we agreed to do this,” said Brett Max Kaufman, an ACLU attorney representing the family, “but it’s been a year and it hasn’t happened.” It didn’t work.”

The Pentagon told Fox News in a statement that it and other US agencies “…are taking steps to respond to the August 29, 2021 airstrike in Kabul.”

While no one has been reprimanded for their role in the tragedy, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week unveiled a new program aimed at “mitigating” civilian deaths in attacks like this one.

The Ahmadi family, their friends and colleagues, are still grieving a year after the loss.