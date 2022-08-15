New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A year ago today, Vice President Kamala Harris Kabul was under siege by the Taliban and was meeting child actors for her infamous stage video.

After releasing a space-themed YouTube special called “Get Curious with Vice President Harris,” Harris received flak online for her video, revealing about the children. His astronaut is expressing excitement She was actually a child actor.

Kabul was besieged by the Taliban and would eventually fall to the terrorists.

Internet Goes Crazy Over Kamala Harris’ Space Video Using Child Actors: ‘Better Than Veep’

Fox News Digital asked Harris’ office if, as vice president, she would have used her time differently.

Harris’ office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A video of the vice president featuring child actors, filmed in August during the Biden administration’s disastrous and deadly pullout from Afghanistan, was posted in October.

It’s been a year since the fall of Afghanistan, and Republicans in Congress have said they plan to investigate the botched withdrawal if they re-enter the legislature.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, acknowledged Sunday that the withdrawal “could have been handled differently.”

Bilateral leaders expressed displeasure over the Afghan withdrawal on the one-year anniversary

“I certainly don’t think the withdrawal should have happened the way it did, and to the extent that American lives were lost in the withdrawal, and to the extent that it took months and months, and we’re trying to help people flee Afghanistan, I. thought differently. At least,” Schiff said.

Thirteen American service members were killed and dozens injured in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport as they worked to evacuate American citizens and allies fleeing the war-torn nation.

In addition, many Americans and our allies in the country were left behind as the troops withdrew.

The withdrawal has become a black mark on the foreign policy record of the Biden administration and will be a cornerstone of GOP messaging as it looks to take back Congress.

Fox News Digital obtained a White House memo on Sunday that is being sent to defend the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, writing that the president “refuses to send another generation of America into a war that should have ended long ago.”

“Bringing our troops home strengthens our national security and better positions us to face future challenges and puts the United States in a stronger position to lead the world,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, who worked for the Democratic National Committee and joined the White House last year. Before Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, the report wrote.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.