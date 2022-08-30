New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pennsylvania House Democrat Matt Cartwright, who is seeking re-election in one of the most likely seats for Republicans this fall, cozyed up to President Biden ahead of his Tuesday visit to the battleground state.

Axios reports Cartwright will meet with Biden on Tuesday. His decision to join Biden at an event in his district comes as Democrats seek Biden’s re-election after a string of political victories for the president and a slow improvement in economic numbers.

Biden has received a slight boost in his national job approval rating and has received praise from the Democratic Party for signing several major bills in recent weeks.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cartwright in June to ask if he was seeking an endorsement from President Biden, but received no response.

Following Biden’s endorsement, Rep. Dean Phillips recently said he doesn’t expect Biden to seek re-election, hoping instead for a “new generation of leadership.” Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., agreed with Phillips that new candidates are needed “up and down the ballot.”

Another Democrat who recently distanced himself from Biden is Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, a few weeks after releasing a campaign ad that read, “Marci Kaptur: She doesn’t work for Joe Biden, she works for you.” She embraced the President when he visited the state.

Biden is expected to be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon as part of his latest effort to woo more Democratic voters in the remaining months before the 2022 midterm elections. The President was originally scheduled to visit the state in July, but the trip was rescheduled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee rally in Maryland on Thursday, adding, “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Cartwright is running for re-election in a district Trump won in 2016 and won by 4 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is expected to speak later this week in Pennsylvania, where Cartwright will be joined by his Republican opponent, Jim Bognet, and GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.