The secret of the fountain of youth may be “parents and porridge”.

That’s according to Dr. Charles Morris Godfrey, one of the oldest practitioners of medicine in North America. He died at his home in Madoc, Ontario on July 24, a few weeks before his 105th birthday, according to Canada’s CTV News Toronto.

“The main thing is to be interested in life,” Godfrey said in an interview with a Canadian documentary about aging in 2020.

“That’s the secret, if you stick in front of your television, you lose your interest in life,” he added.

“That’ll kill you next week. Sure, the quality of the stuff on television these days is enough to make you want to die sooner.”

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1917, Godfrey moved to Toronto as a child, according to a 1987 profile published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).

And Canada became his home for the rest of his life.

His father, a physiotherapist, encouraged him to pursue medicine, but he was also inspired by watching movies like “Men in White” starring Clark Gable, CMAJ added.

After serving five years in the Canadian military during World War II and qualifying as a physiotherapist while in the service, he enrolled at the University of Toronto School of Medicine.

He settled on a rheumatic disease unit at Wellesley Hospital for its “long-term perspective and involvement in people’s whole lives.”

While in training, he started a family with his wife on her nurse’s salary, his veteran’s checks, and working as a janitor and scrapyard worker, which also helped pay for school.

He graduated in 1953 – then went to Oxford, England for a year in 1956 to study neurology on a McLaughlin Fellowship.

In 1958, Godfrey obtained a fellowship at the Royal College of Physicians and became medical director of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Toronto East General Hospital.

But he also splits his work time between Sunnybrook Medical Center and the Toronto Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s more of a Jane Austen than an Ernest Hemingway approach to medicine,” he said.

During that time, Godfrey did “extensive research” on pain, back problems, rheumatoid arthritis and the effectiveness of exercise regimens.

“We are dealing with chronic disabilities and how [to] Block them. It’s not very glamorous, but it certainly helps keep people mobile and independent,” Godfrey said.

He is also an environmental activist turned politician.

“Physicians should show leadership in society,” he noted.

He was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario representing Durham West as a member of the New Democratic Party of Ontario from September 18, 1975 to June 8, 1977 in the 30th Parliament of Ontario, according to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

But he left – because “politicians have too many officers.”

When he was 99 years old, he was still busy with a small medical practice.

In 1989, he was invested with the Order of Canada for his contributions to medicine and political activism, honoring those who have made exceptional service to the country.

“Deeply committed to humanity and the eradication of human suffering, and despite the age of retirement, he continues to engage in a tireless round of activity,” the award said.

According to CMAJ, he traveled to 22 international countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, with his wife, who died in 2002, to improve medical services as a volunteer physician on behalf of a relief agency called CARE.

“Service with underdeveloped countries is a real challenge,” he noted. “You are working with your bare hands. They have very little – and are very desperate. A country’s medical services can affect its entire economy. If the labor force is depleted by disease, it will produce nothing.”

“Of course, I wake up every morning wondering – it’s the same. But the secret is parents and porridge,” he said at the time.

“Dr. Godfrey always cared for the whole person, which is unfortunately sometimes forgotten in our current high-tech world of medicine.”

“Choose your parents and eat porridge every day. I didn’t eat too much, I didn’t drink too much, so I think the middle ground is the best way to manage,” said the doctor.

He continued working until he was 102 years old — but if the COVID pandemic hadn’t happened, he probably would have practiced longer, his son Mark Godfrey told CTV News.

Godfrey also admitted that he was a smoker. He passed away at midnight on his 40th birthday.

Bailey, an expert in physical medicine and rehabilitation and since 2018 medical director of the UHN-Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, knows Godfrey well.

Godfrey encouraged people to stick to their beliefs.

“Don’t give up the fight. Even if there are thousands of miscreants out there, even one person can stand up – be shot or killed or whatever grounds you have, but stick to your opinion and make sure you stand up for the right,” he advised.