One in four border guards have witnessed discrimination against travelers by colleagues: internal report

A quarter of frontline employees surveyed by the Canadian Border Agency in March 2020 said they had firsthand witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveler in the previous two years.

Of these respondents, 71% suggested that the discrimination was wholly or partly based on the traveler’s race, and just over three-quarters of the respondents indicated the traveler’s national or ethnic origin.

Figures are from a survey conducted as part of an internal evaluation by the Canada Border Services Agency that examined how the agency handles travelers based on gender, race, ethnicity, religion, age, mental or physical disability, and the interaction between these factors. .

The agency recently posted on its website the results of an assessment that focused on people flying to Canada.

Part of the study included a survey of 922 border guard officers and superintendents between March 2 and 22, 2020.

Of those who said they had seen a colleague discriminate, just over two in five did not report seeing a colleague. Some mentioned fear of reprisals or just a feeling of discomfort.

