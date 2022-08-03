type here...
One detained after a car crashed through the gates of Parliament Hill
CANADAPOLITICS

One detained after a car crashed through the gates of Parliament Hill

By printveela editor

Ottawa police detained one person after a car rammed the front gate of Parliament Hill on Wellington Street early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., an unauthorized vehicle entered the front gate but was prevented from entering due to security barriers. According to police, damage to the gate is minimal.

The Ottawa Police Service said in a press release that an officer was nearby at the time of the incident and was able to take the driver into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and, according to police, a criminal case has been opened.

The accident was one of two strange occurrences in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday morning. Later Wednesday morning, an amphibious tour bus crashed into a fence at 24 Sussex Drive, the Prime Minister’s unoccupied official residence.

