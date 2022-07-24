off
At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in California on Sunday.

Police in Marin County, California say the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood in Marin City and three people were shot near Cole Drive.

According to the police, the condition of the two victims is unknown.

“We can confirm a total of 3 victims. 1 deceased and the condition of the other two is currently unknown,” police said. “The scene is still active and we are asking people to avoid the area.”

Marin City is eight minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Adam Subs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.