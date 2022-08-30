New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

One child is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Tampa, Florida.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 Monday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The address provided is a townhome community just north of the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two injured children, ages five and eight. Both were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 8-year-old was listed in critical condition, deputies last reported.

Deputies say everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available at the time of publication, including whether anyone was in custody.