Once polio is detected abroad, Canada will start testing wastewater from certain cities “as soon as possible”.

As CBC News has learned, following reports of polio cases and virus samples in sewage from a number of other developed countries, Canada intends to begin testing wastewater from a number of cities “as soon as possible.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is already working to monitor political activity around the world, the spokesman said in an emailed response to questions from CBC News.

The PHAC National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg now has diagnostic tools to test specimens for the presence of poliovirus. Any suspected positive Canadian poliovirus samples will be sent to this laboratory for further laboratory analysis and confirmation, and the results will be shared with the appropriate local health authorities “so that appropriate public health action can be taken if necessary.”

According to the statement, PHAC is talking with national and international partners who are experts in the field to finalize the wastewater testing strategy. It will test sewage samples collected earlier this year from “key high-risk municipalities” to determine if polio was present prior to the reported international cases.

PHAC will also send samples to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.

“However, it is important to recognize that accurate testing of wastewater for poliovirus is an evolving science,” the statement said. “For example, sewage detection can be affected by extreme rainfall, such as flooding in a community.”

