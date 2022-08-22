Once considered a “useless” desert, the Palliser Triangle has long been Canada’s breadbasket.

CBC Alberta and Saskatchewan have teamed up for a series on prairie weather and climate change. Meteorologist Kristi Klimenhaga will bring her expert voice to the conversation to help explain weather and climate change and how it affects everyday life. As part of the series, we asked the CBC News audience for ideas for stories they were interested in. The history and future of the Palliser Triangle has been one of the most requested stories.

Sitting on his weary steed, Captain John Palliser looked east to what would one day be known as Canada’s breadbasket.

The southern prairie region is traditional land of the Blackfoot Confederacy, including the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta.

What the Irish country gentleman turned expedition leader saw in a region famous for buffalo hunting was anything but encouraging.

“The heat was very intense during the journey over the burning sand,” Palliser wrote in an 1862 report assessing agriculture and the future of western Canada’s settlements.

His travels were commissioned by the British government and his report had implications for the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway on the southern prairies.

Log entry in Palliser Documents a report dated July 24, 1858 describes the area as being surrounded by “ancient woodlands and a real prairie region” with timber and “good soil for agricultural purposes” and “excellent pastures”.

The Palliser Triangle stretches from Alberta to Manitoba, with the vast majority of land in Saskatchewan. (SHS)

“To the south there is no forest, the soil is sandy, with little or no admixtures or earthy substances, and pastures are worse.”

Most of the arid country was “occupied by masses of loose sand, which was constantly in motion under the influence of the prevailing winds.”

Surrounded by sand hills “which were almost impassable to wagons and terribly harsh to horses”, Palliser declared that the land around him “would forever become comparatively useless”.

He spoke of the expanse of prairies in southeast Alberta, south Saskatchewan, and extreme southwest Manitoba, which is today known as the Palliser Triangle.

Not exactly an enthusiastic review.

Captain John Palliser, pictured in the 1870 photograph, led an expedition to explore western Canada. (Glenbow Archive)

So why was the Palliser Triangle considered bad for agriculture and what is its future with ongoing climate change?

To better understand, we must take a step back and look at the region at the end of the 19th century.

Another landscape

Stephen Wolfe, a researcher at the Geological Survey of Canada, part of Natural Resources Canada, reconstructed the landscape that Palliser might have encountered during his 1857–1860 expedition.

According to Wolfe, Palliser’s prairie expedition took place during a period of drought, but drought was not the only factor influencing his observations.

According to Wolfe, Palliser’s path did not include all of the southern prairies.

Palliser’s research was also influenced by a journey through the Elbow Sand Hills in Saskatchewan and the Middle Sand Hills in Alberta, a “central desert region” landscape that looked very different at the time.

“The sand dunes were much more active than they are today,” Wolfe says.

“They were more active than even in the Dirty 30s.

The 1930s got their infamous name in part from the dust storms that ravaged the prairie landscape due to the dry conditions and farming practices of the time.

And while we still have sand dunes in Alberta and Saskatchewan, says Wolfe, since the 1700s, there have been more open and more widespread sandy patches and dunes in that region.

“We can literally see fossil traces of old sand dunes on the prairies, and we can say that these were desert dunes, which then turned into the dunes that we see today,” he says.

Wolfe says that today the dunes are largely stabilized by vegetation.

“There are no desert-type dunes in Canada today. There are all these parabolic dunes with vegetation, but the dunes we dated were desert dunes.”

How “miles of burning sand” changed the breadbasket of the Canadian Prairies Duration 2:23 Once nearly deserted but now supporting vast swaths of crops and livestock, the Palliser Triangle has undergone dramatic change over the past two centuries — and could become even more so as our climate changes.

So why is he so gritty?

There are a number of reasons for the existence of desert dunes in the past, Wolfe says.

The sand dunes of the Canadian Prairies are the result of melting glaciers thousands of years ago, and these active dune fields are shrinking with our warming climate, albeit slowly.

Wolfe says that until the 1700s, these dunes were actually active because they were cold and dry: a shorter growing season and less moisture.

“The landscape does not change instantly, it takes time, just like it takes time to melt a glacier. It takes time to stabilize sand dunes, and it took time to plant vegetation on the prairie to transform these dunes.”

Great Sand Hills in Sasuke. dunes stabilized by vegetation and open sand are presented. (Ryan Desire)

The area is traditional land of the Blackfoot Confederacy and has sometimes been referred to as the Blackfoot Nation. This arid landscape was useful for buffalo hunting in the late 19th century, which Wolfe says kept the dunes active.

“What [Elbow Sand Hills] used extensively by indigenous people to drive bison into the dunes to corral them,” he says.

“The bison were trampling on the dunes, which meant that the level of anxiety was high.”

Today, Wolf says most of the sandhill areas are used in the drylands for grazing, with fewer cattle on the land.

According to Wolfe, sand dune activity has dropped 100 to 1,000 times from what it was during its peak period.

“Now we are seeing the literal disappearance of sand hills, active dunes in the prairies.”

The Palliser Expedition Papers of 1857-1860 contained observations by Captain John Palliser who led the expedition through what is today Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. (Internet Archive)

Sand hills today

Sandhills may be dwindling in activity, but they haven’t disappeared or been as useless as Palliser might have thought.

Erin McKnight and her family have raised cattle on the east side of Saskatchewan’s Great Sand Hills for almost 30 years.

“In some places the terrain is very rugged. Sandy hills, some of them are really beautiful and hilly. And some of them are what we call choppy or rough fields,” McKnight says.

McKnight says some of the hills are up to 10 meters high, covered in sage and herbs, and full of wildlife. Clean sand dunes are also scattered throughout the area. Although they cannot grow crops on the sand hills, they have managed to keep about 550 head of cattle.

The McKnight family has owned a ranch in the Great Sand Hills, Saskatchewan, for almost 30 years. (Erin McKnight)

She says there may be issues with the area. It can be hard on the equipment and it takes longer to move the livestock and of course the humidity levels are low.

“It’s dry in here. Below us is sand. So our herbs are different from those in other parts of the province.”

She says they can’t keep as many livestock on the ground with these herbs as they could in other areas, but she adds that it’s sustainable, which could have a lot to do with modern technology.

McKnight says that because of these issues, she doesn’t blame Palliser for his estimate, saying it would look like a desolate dry place with no water in sight. But today, she and her family are happy to have a ranch in the hills.

“I think the ranch is perfect for the sand hills because you get [to be] caretakers of the land and animals who continue to eat these herbs, and the grass is restored.”

Will the landscape of the Palliser Triangle return?

Wolfe says progress in farming practices means a Dirty 30s situation is less likely now.

“The landscape we see on the prairies today is not what it was in the past because we handled it differently. We’re putting down the fire, we don’t have bison.”

And although we now know that the southern prairies are far from the “useless” lands described by Palliser, Wolfe says that Palliser’s assessment was in line with his at the time.

Stephen Wolf is studying the history of sand dune activity in Canada. (Stephen Wolfe)

“The lesson learned is that we can change. What was cold and dry, hot and dry will do the same.”

Wolfe says that it takes less time for the dunes to become active than for them to stabilize, and given our changing climate and increased risk of drought, there is a chance that the dunes will become more active again.

“With temperatures rising and rainfall decreasing, we will probably see for the first time that the effects of dune stabilization are coming to an end,” says Wolfe.

Wolfe adds that if drought conditions become longer and more severe than they have been in historical times, we should expect active zones to expand, which could return to the extent that Palliser saw.

“It’s all a balance between being active and being overly active, they’re definitely not too active right now.”

And Wolfe says balance is important because of the ecosystem that dune fields provide.

“There are actually a lot of endangered species that depend on the dunes. Animals and plants. So, you know, it’s not so bad that we have active dunes.”

Our planet is changing. This is our journalism. This story is part of the CBC News initiative Our Changing Planet, which aims to show and explain the effects of climate change. Follow the latest news on our Climate and Environment Page.