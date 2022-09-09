Once an ‘outstanding pro-life Texan,’ she had to flee her home state to have an abortion.

A friend introduced him to Kaylee Lingo, her sorority sister at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. Kailey recalls that when she and Cade met, it was “a connection at first sight.”

A month after college graduation, Kylie and Cade got married in Marble Falls, Texas. Both are proud Texas natives — Kailey’s family has lived there for generations, and Cade’s ancestors are among the “Old Three Hundred” original Texas families who joined Stephen Austin in the 1800s.

At the time, DeSpain was both passionately anti-abortion.

“I was just your quintessential pro-life Texan,” Kylie, 29, told CNN in a recent interview.

“I was raised in central Texas by very Republican parents and grandparents,” Cade, 31, said. “One hundred percent pro-life.”

A year after they were married, Kailey miscarried at 16 weeks and was hospitalized with serious complications, including blood clots and infection. It was one of three miscarriages that occurred early in the marriage.

“It made me realize that pregnancy can be dangerous,” she said. “It made me think of my little sisters and I wanted them to have a choice if they ever had to go through something like that.”

Last September, when a restrictive anti-abortion law went into effect in Texas, Kailey took to Facebook to urge people to contact their elected representatives to protect abortion rights.

In November, Kylie and Cade were overjoyed when they found out she was pregnant. Full of hope, they posted ultrasound pictures and a gender reveal video of a cannon shot out of blue confetti. They named their baby Finley.

About three months after that, they learned Finley had heart, lung, brain, kidney and genetic defects and would either be stillborn or die within minutes of birth. Carrying him to term put Kailey at high risk for serious pregnancy complications, including blood clots, preeclampsia and cancer.

However, they were unable to obtain an abortion in Texas and fled to New Mexico.

“I’ve never been betrayed in a place I’ve ever been so proud to be in,” Kailee said through tears.

“How can you be so cruel to pass a law that you know will hurt women and hurt babies?” she added. “How is this humane? How is it saving anyone?”

CNN emailed Texas lawmakers who authored or sponsored the state’s anti-abortion laws. None of them responded to CNN’s questions.

A dire prognosis for their baby

When Kylie and Cade found out she was pregnant, they were hoping for a “glue baby” – a pregnancy that stuck – after her three miscarriages.

But after multiple ultrasounds, the doctor’s prognosis was dire: he had severe heart, lung, kidney and brain problems, and his genetic disorder, called Triploidy , meaning he had an extra set of chromosomes. Doctors said Finlay would either die before birth, or if he reached term, he would die within minutes or at most an hour after birth.

One of his doctors told him, “Some of these things can be fixed, but all of these things together—it can’t be fixed,” Kaili recalled.

She says the doctor told them before Texas Six-week abortion ban Entered into force in September last year, she would have “advised abortion as the safest course for you [and] The most humane act for him.”

But doctors said she couldn’t give them an abortion in Texas. She said the only option is to travel out of state.

Kailey’s life is in danger

Being pregnant with Finley could put Kailey’s life in danger.

She has two blood clotting disorders, which put her at a higher risk of dangerous blood clots during pregnancy. Furthermore, mothers of babies with triploidy are more likely to develop preeclampsia, a potentially fatal pregnancy disorder. Also, there was an increased risk for a Placental abnormalities related to cancer.

Kylie said she considered risking her own life to lead Finley to term.

“I [wanted] To say goodbye,” she said. “I [wanted] A chance to hold him.”

But then Finley thought about how she would suffer as she struggled to breathe.

“He’s going to suffocate, he’s going to die and I’m going to watch him do it,” she said.

For Cade, there was only one choice: there was no point in risking his wife’s life to give birth to a baby that was sure to die quickly.

Cade told Kailey “‘I’ll support you in whatever decision you make, but I don’t want to lose you both,'” Kailey recalled.

The couple opted for an abortion, driving 10 hours to a clinic in New Mexico. Processing and travel expenses $3,500. They hoped their insurance would cover the procedure, but Texas The law severely limits abortion coverage And the clinic told them their insurance company refused to pay.

The DeSpains didn’t have enough money — Kailee said she was paid at work because she had so many sick days — so Cade asked a relative to give her $3,500 as a “Trump fanboy token.” . The relative relented when Cade said that without an abortion, he could be a widower at age 30.

Cade said he doesn’t like asking for money, but “my job as a husband is to protect and love my wife. If I’m not fighting to keep her here, I’ve failed.”

Kailey suffered a miscarriage in March when she was 19 weeks pregnant.

‘I’m still very angry and hurt’

Lawmakers did not respond to CNN’s questions about Kaylee’s case, but the president of Texas Right to Life did.

John Seago said that “Texas law is very clear about the circumstances under which an abortion can be performed” and that “what happened [Kailee] And her doctor’s response was a complete misrepresentation of the law. And this should never have happened.”

But said Katie Keith, director of health policy and law initiatives at the Georgetown University Law Center Texas Abortion Laws — one enacted last year and another enacted last month — are not clear at all and are “designed to be intentionally vague and broad.”

more recent Law For example, an abortion may be performed if the mother’s “life-threatening physical condition worsens, arises from, or is caused by the pregnancy which places the female at risk of death or substantial impairment. Physical function.”

“They don’t spell out the exact circumstances when an abortion can be provided,” Keith said.

Kylie said her doctor told her they could only abort her if she was in danger of dying — essentially if she was “dying on the table.” ”

If a doctor is found violating the law, the penalties can be severe: heavy fines, loss of their medical license, and a possible life sentence in prison.

In addition, citizens can file lawsuits against doctors they believe have performed illegal abortions and receive a $10,000 reward if they win. If the citizen is wrong and the doctor wins the case, the doctor will have to pay his own legal fees, as Texas law specifically prohibits doctors from collecting fees from plaintiffs.

“I face the possibility of becoming a criminal and life in prison for trying to care for patients, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about leaving the state,” Dr. said Leigh Tatum, a spokeswoman for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists who practices in Austin, Texas, and has treated patients in a similar situation to Caylee’s since the Texas anti-abortion laws were passed.

The Texas law That went into effect last year, prohibiting most abortions when the fetus’s heartbeat begins, which can happen up to six weeks into pregnancy and before many even know they’re pregnant. It was one of the earliest and most restrictive abortion laws. Laws Banning or severely restricting abortion has taken effect in nearly a dozen states since the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion on June 24.

Kailey says the last time she saw her obstetrician, she advised her not to get pregnant in Texas.

“She said ‘It’s not safe,'” Kailey recalled. “‘She said, I need you to look at me. I need you to understand that if you get pregnant in Texas and you have complications, I can’t intervene until I prove you’re going to die.’ ”

The DeSpains say they are considering leaving Texas, but leaving their jobs and their families will be difficult.

Kailey said he’s sharing his story in hopes of raising awareness so that “stories like mine can change voters’ attitudes.”