On victories at the Women’s Euro and the World Cup

Even Pellerud is one of the few coaches who have won both the European Championship and the World Championship. He also coached two more European finals and won an Olympic bronze medal. Not bad. When the 68-year-old reflects on his career from his home in Norway, he says he’s “lucky” – not in the sense that he didn’t work hard, but that he was privileged to achieve such great success, especially when he would think how little he knew about women’s football when he was approached by the Norwegian Football Federation in the late 1980s.

Pellerud ended his playing career in 1986 at Kongsvinger, where he was immediately appointed as their manager. Three years later, his coaching career took a new path. “It was really weird,” he chuckles. “I was asked to meet with the federation. My name started to grow a little, but I expected it to be one of the men’s youth teams.

“At the meeting, I was offered a job in the women’s team, and it was a big shock for me. I have never seen a single women’s game in my life, even on TV. They seemed to think I was right for the job. I was ready to move on, so I was motivated. I wanted to grow something. This is what really motivated me to do it. All I asked for was that I only have a two-year contract because I didn’t know how things were going to go.”

Two years will become a family. It was an unprecedented period of success for Norway. They reached the final of the first Women’s World Championship in 1991, won the European Women’s Championship in 1993 and then won grand prize 1995as well as receiving a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996.

“I fell in love with the team,” he says. “We had a very strong team, a lot of success. I had a lot of fun. It was a great team for a coach, such characters, such dedicated players. They were healthy and well trained. There was a lot of work, but it was great work. It ended up being seven fantastic years.”

Norway won the first unofficial World Cup in 1988, but considering he was new to women’s football and didn’t have access to footage, analysis or anything a manager has now, how did he do it? “That’s a good question,” he exclaims. “Norwegian league players played in front of 50 spectators, in small venues, without the media. We won quite easily with the national team. It wasn’t until we faced Germany, Sweden or Denmark that we were challenged.”

Pellerud took his side to Winnipeg in 1990 for a tournament against Canada and the United States to see what problems he would face at the first World Cup in China next year. “It was the biggest discovery for me,” he recalls. “I was so happy that we accepted this challenge. We beat Canada, but the US put us out of bounds. We didn’t stand a chance. I think we lost 4:0. It was a real eye-opener on what to expect in China. We flew home and had a serious talk about how to bridge this gap in a year.”

Even Pellerud in 2014. Photograph: Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Pellerud had no idea what to expect when Norway played the hosts in the first World Cup match in 1991. “We have gone from these small games in Norway to 65,000 fans in China. The stands are full of people, big buses, police escorts, people on the streets. It was so big that you might lose yourself a little. You don’t feel connected to the games or your team. The sound, the music, the opening ceremony, I will never forget the hours in the locker room after the first match.”

Norway lost 4-0 to China and looked very far away from the team that reached the final just a few weeks later. They needed to react quickly to get their tournament back on track. “We started well, we didn’t convert a penalty, but after that we didn’t have the ball. China has completely outplayed us. It was my first game at the World Cup. We had to quickly learn how to bring up a team that is not used to losing, and here we are losing 4-0. Those were hard days for me. I learned a lot during that period.”

Norway bounced back by beating New Zealand 4-0 and Denmark 2-1 to advance to the playoffs. They beat Italy in a dramatic and thrilling quarter-final before smashing neighboring Sweden in style with a 4-1 win in the semi-finals. The final didn’t go well, with Michel Akers’ goal ending the US tournament with its last breath, but Pellerud and his team had come so far from a 4-0 loss to the same opponent the year before. He laid the foundations for what was to come.

“We knew we had the players and the support of the federation,” he says. “The main thing was to create an environment in which it would be difficult enough for the players to play league games. This was question number one. We had to be super prepared, super organized. We have worked very hard on defense. I had to involve the girls in training with the boys in order to pull them up a little. We had some really good years.”

“Good” is putting it mildly. Norway won the Euro in 1993 when Birte Högstad’s final goal sealed victory in the final against Italy before they traveled to neighboring Sweden in 1995 for the second Women’s World Cup. Norway dominated the tournament from the start, winning all three group games without conceding and scoring an incredible 17 goals. They beat Nigeria 8-0, England 2-0 and Canada 7-0. A 3-1 victory over Denmark in the quarter-finals was the toughest test of all: the semi-final against the reigning US champions, which Norway won 1-0.

Even Pellerud won the Women’s World Championship in 1995. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Germany stood in their way to glory, but goals from Hege Riise and Marianne Pettersen in the first half gave Norway a 2-0 win and propelled Pellerud to World Cup. “At that time, you live for the day and the next game,” he says. “You don’t think about it that much, but as the years go by it gets bigger and bigger for me. It was one of those tournaments where everything flies in your direction – everything we did was successful. We lost our captain in the semi-finals against the USA. Normally we should be worried, but we weren’t. We knew we were going to win. This is a very rare feeling for a coach. I’ve had that maybe twice in my life.”

On the the final itself, he says: “We pressed Germany very high. They were upset, we had complete control. Both games against them and the US were extreme examples of competitiveness, not beauty. None of these games were pretty. They were tough, fighting. Just don’t make mistakes, take risks. For a neutral, this was not trendy football. If Hege Riise, Linda Medalen and others played today, they would be stars. Talent, understanding of the game, brilliant football minds. With today’s amenities, they would be stars.”

After winning the bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Pellerud returned to the men’s game. “The Olympics were another big event in my life, but we weren’t that good, we weren’t that strong,” he says. “I had many offers to coach men’s teams and I had the desire to do it again.” After spells with club teams Lillestrøm and Ikast FC, he returned to the women’s games with Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and finally coached Norway for the second time. Pellerud led his country to another Euro 2013 final in which they lost 1–0 to Germany before he took a job with UEFA coaching young coaches.

Reflecting on his 26-year managerial career, he says he has been “lucky” in everything he has achieved. “I wake up every morning and appreciate that I was there at the right time. I was lucky,” he says. “I am healthy, I have met wonderful people, I have met wonderful friends. I cherish those years very much, and now I am happy that I can mentor young coaches. I enjoy traveling, meeting them and being an instructor for the Uefa Pro License courses. It helps me meet the next generation of coaches and help them without having to quit their jobs.”