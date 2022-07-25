New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On this date, July 25, 1868, Wyoming Territory was established by an act of Congress.

It was a pivotal moment in the fight for women’s rights in the United States and around the world.

The following year, 1869, Wyoming became the first American state or territory to grant women the right to vote.

Women in Wyoming gained significant access to the judicial system for the first time in United States history.

Meet the Americans Who Wrote the Battle Hymn of the Republic

John Allen Campbell, who served as a Union officer in the Civil War, was appointed by President Ulysses S. Grant was appointed territorial governor.

He signed the historic bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature on December 10, 1869.

Louisa Swain of Laramie cast the first documented vote by a woman in the United States in the territorial election of September 6, 1870, according to the Wyoming State Library.

According to State Library reports, the territory’s 1869 decision was quickly followed by other first lists for women.

Among them: the first female justice of the peace in the United States (Esther Hobart Morris); the nation’s first female bailiff (Martha Simons Boyce Atkinson); and the first women to serve on a jury in the US for each event in 1870.

Louisa Swain of Wyoming cast the first documented vote by a woman in the United States in 1870.

The Wyoming Constitution was ratified in 1889 as the state of Equality prepared to join the Union the following year.

It was the first in the country to guarantee women the right to vote, as encoded in Article 6 of the Wyoming Constitution.

“The rights of citizens of the State of Wyoming to vote and hold office shall not be denied or abridged on account of sex,” the document states.

“Both men and women of this State shall enjoy all civil, political and religious rights and privileges equally.”

Black voters sued NYC against non-identity voting, claiming it violated the Civil Rights Act

Wyoming’s vision put the wider western states decades ahead of the global women’s suffrage movement.

In 1913, Norway became the first nation to allow women to vote. The doors began to open at the end of World War I, with Great Britain (1918), Germany (1918) and the Netherlands (1919) all granting women universal suffrage.

Women in the United States gained the right to vote in the 1920s. France did not allow women to vote until 1944.

Meet the American who invented the gas mask and the modern traffic signal

“This act established Wyoming’s place in history as an equality state,” Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan said in a state constitution reissued in 2018.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Half a century later, the US Constitution followed Wyoming and granted the same rights through the 19th Amendment.”