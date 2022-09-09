closer
'Life Liberty & Levin' Host Reads Excerpts From His Book, 'American Marxism'

‘Life Liberty & Levin’ Host Reads Excerpts From His Book, ‘American Marxism’

The United States of America was officially created on this day in history, September 9, 1776, by an act of the Second Continental Congress.

A decree of Congress stated: “In all Continental commissions and other instruments, where the words ‘United Colonies’ have heretofore been used, the style shall be changed to ‘United States’ for the future.”

“The United States of America has remained a symbol of freedom and independence ever since,” states the National Constitution Center.

The phrase echoed a word of global consequence used in the Declaration of Independence just two months earlier.

The document begins by stating, “The Unanimous Declaration of the Thirteen United States of America.”

This undated engraving shows the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Philip Livingston, and Roger Sherman on July 4, 1776, at the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. The phrase "all men are created equal" is often used but difficult to define.

(AP Photo)

After detailing a long list of grievances against Great Britain, the 56 signatories stated: “We, the representatives of the United States of America … do solemnly publish and declare that these United Colonies shall be free and independent, and shall be of the right. States.”

The Declaration of Independence remains today an international landmark on the road to human freedom.

Battle of Long Island - Retreat of Americans under General Stirling across Gowanus Creek (1877). The Battle (also known as the Battle of Brooklyn Heights) took place on August 27, 1776, and was the first major battle of the American Revolutionary War after the US declared its independence on July 4, 1776. Engraving by Alonzo Chappell after a painting done in 1858. From "Our Country: A Household History for All Readers, from the Discovery of America to the Present Time," by Benson J. Lossing, Volume 2. (Johnson & Miles, New York, 1877)

(Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

The United States officially came into existence, but the young nation clung to survival.

The British attacked Brooklyn less than three weeks earlier with a dramatic amphibious landing at Gravesend Bay on August 22.

On August 27, the Redcoats defeated General George Washington’s forces at the Battle of Brooklyn.

His army survived only by escaping across the East River to Manhattan under the cover of a dark and brilliantly well-timed fog.

After the Americans were badly misled in 1776, Washington scored a surprise victory over Hessian mercenaries at Trenton, NJ before boldly crossing the Delaware on Christmas night.

Washington crossing the Delaware near Trenton, New Jersey, Christmas 1776. George Washington, 1732-1799 — First President of the United States. From English and Scottish History, published 1882.

(Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“What Congress declared true on paper in July was evident in practice, as Patriot blood was spilled over the British on the battlefields of Boston, Montreal, Quebec, and New York,” wrote History.com.

“Congress created a nation out of a group of colonies, and the nation’s new name reflects that reality.”

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.