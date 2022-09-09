New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United States of America was officially created on this day in history, September 9, 1776, by an act of the Second Continental Congress.

A decree of Congress stated: “In all Continental commissions and other instruments, where the words ‘United Colonies’ have heretofore been used, the style shall be changed to ‘United States’ for the future.”

“The United States of America has remained a symbol of freedom and independence ever since,” states the National Constitution Center.

The phrase echoed a word of global consequence used in the Declaration of Independence just two months earlier.

The document begins by stating, “The Unanimous Declaration of the Thirteen United States of America.”

After detailing a long list of grievances against Great Britain, the 56 signatories stated: “We, the representatives of the United States of America … do solemnly publish and declare that these United Colonies shall be free and independent, and shall be of the right. States.”

The Declaration of Independence remains today an international landmark on the road to human freedom.

The United States officially came into existence, but the young nation clung to survival.

The British attacked Brooklyn less than three weeks earlier with a dramatic amphibious landing at Gravesend Bay on August 22.

On August 27, the Redcoats defeated General George Washington’s forces at the Battle of Brooklyn.

His army survived only by escaping across the East River to Manhattan under the cover of a dark and brilliantly well-timed fog.

After the Americans were badly misled in 1776, Washington scored a surprise victory over Hessian mercenaries at Trenton, NJ before boldly crossing the Delaware on Christmas night.

“What Congress declared true on paper in July was evident in practice, as Patriot blood was spilled over the British on the battlefields of Boston, Montreal, Quebec, and New York,” wrote History.com.

“Congress created a nation out of a group of colonies, and the nation’s new name reflects that reality.”