Beautiful St. Augustine, Florida was settled on September 8, 1565 by Spanish Admiral Pedro Menendez de Aviles.

With 457 years of continuous habitation, it is the oldest city in North America.

St. Augustine’s settlement preceded the “lost colony” of Roanoke, Virginia, by 20 years, the first permanent English settlement by 42 years at nearby Jamestown, and the iconic Pilgrim landing site of Plymouth, Mass., famously settled in 1620, by more than half a century.

Smithsonian Magazine noted the city’s founding as Spanish explorer Menendez de Aviles “landing on an inlet (later Matanzas Inlet) on the east coast of present-day Florida.”

“Planting the Spanish flag, he declared the port and the surrounding land in the name of the Spanish Empire and began building a permanent colony. He named it after St. Augustine, the patron saint of brewers.”

The explorer set foot on the Florida coast “with much pomp and circumstance and 600 passengers cheering,” the city of St. Augustine said on its website.

St. Augustine occupies an idyllic stretch of North Florida’s Atlantic Coast, about 40 miles south of Jacksonville.

The colonial downtown is protected from the waves by Anastasia Island, a barrier island that is now home to St. Augustine Beach.

Its protected anchorage made St. Augustine desirable to early explorers.

Ponce de Leon surveyed the area around St. Augustine in 1513 and named the Spanish world Florida, the lush land, as “Flowers.”

Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park today pays tribute to the history of St. Augustine.

Other period attractions include the Castillo de San Marcos, a sea fort boasting the oldest stone construction in the United States; the oldest wooden schoolhouse built of cedar and cypress, which provided education for both boys and girls as early as 1788; and Fort Matanzas National Monument, a coastal fort south of the city, built in 1742, made of coquina, hard seashell stone.

St. Augustine, the patron saint of brewers himself, would be proud of the city’s thriving craft-beer scene.

A1A Ale Works, Ancient City Brewing and Dog Rose Brewing are among those quenching the thirst of downtown St. Augustine explorers.

St. Augustine served as Florida’s colony and briefly the state capital for more than 200 years before the state’s administration was moved to Tallahassee in 1824.

The city is proud of its heritage.

“Remnants of the first Spanish colonial period (1565 to 1764) remain in St. Augustine in the form of a town plan originally laid out by Governor Gonzalo Mendez de Canzo in the late 16th century and houses with narrow streets and balconies. The city of St. Augustine is known for its architecture introduced by Spanish settlers,” indicates on the website.

“Throughout the modern city and its historic colonial district, 36 buildings of colonial origin remain and another 40 are reconstructed models of colonial buildings.”