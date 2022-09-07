New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Happy Birthday, Uncle Sam!

According to history.com and other sources, on September 7, 1813, the yet-to-be-determined red, white, and blue incarnation of the United States became the national symbol.

“Uncle Sam was inspired by Troy, New York, meatpacker ‘Uncle’ Sam Wilson, who supplied rations to the troops during the War of 1812,” Uncle Sam Rounseyville, a Boston-area realtor and philanthropist, told Fox News Digital.

Leroy Lincoln Rounseville knows a little about this. He legally changed his name to Uncle Sam in 1991 to raise funds for Gulf War veterans.

He has become a repository of Uncle Sam history and lore, and is a familiar figure in Uncle Sam red, white and blue regalia at ballgames and patriotic events in Boston and around the country.

“Although the origin of the name Uncle Sam is subject to some dispute, most historians believe the name came from a New York merchant named Sam Wilson, known to his friends as ‘Uncle Sam,'” agreed National Geographic.

According to NatGeo, Wilson’s beef barrels were stamped with the initials US for the United States, but many associated the initials with ‘Uncle Sam’ Wilson. Over time, Uncle Sam became a synonym for United Nations.”

As History.com reports, local newspapers quickly popularized the story of Uncle Sam.

The New York State Museum details the origin story.

Wilson “supplied rations to the Army Depot at Watervliet Arsenal, New York. Wilson’s wooden barrels were stamped US, in large capital letters, indicating that the food was the property of the United States and intended for American soldiers serving on Canada’s northern border,” according to the museum’s website.

“The teamsters, carrying rations to the soldiers over rough tracks, recognized the supplies as gifts from their Uncle Sam . . . everything seemed to be a special delivery from Uncle Sam.”

The Albany Institute reports that the abbreviation “US” was a “novelty” in the nation’s early days, so “US was not known to mean the United States.”

Uncle Sam gained wider visibility after the Civil War when he was drawn by cartoonist Thomas Nast for major media outlets.

Nast is the same artist who popularized early images of the jolly old elf Santa Claus in red in the late 19th century in America.

But during World War I, the image of America took on its more recognizable image in a series of US Army recruiting posters by artist James Montgomery Flagg.

Flag’s Uncle Sam was a gray-haired man with gray eyes, gray hair, and a beard who wore an American flag top hat. He is often shown in striking poses with muscular forearms in rolled-up shirtsleeves.

The Uncle Sam flag was renewed in World War II recruiting posters and today is a familiar image of the United States around the world.

Wilson, the inspiration for Uncle Sam, was born in 1766 in Arlington, Mass. He moved to Mason, NH as a child and joined the Continental Army at age 14, according to a 1936 biography in the Troy Times. Vikram.

About 1788 he moved to upstate New York.

Wilson is in Arlington, Mass. today. and has been honored with memorials in both Troy, NY

History.com writes, “Wilson died in 1854 at the age of 87, and was buried next to his wife, Betsy Mann, in Oakwood Cemetery in Troy, New York, which called itself ‘The Home of Uncle Sam.'”