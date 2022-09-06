New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

September 6, 1757 On this day in history, the Marquis de Lafayette, a Frenchman who rushed to America’s darkest days and a daring hero of two revolutions, was born.

The Washington Library of Mount Vernon writes, General George Washington was “taken up by the enthusiasm of youth and a deep devotion to the American cause.”

After Lafayette’s arrival at Washington’s camp in the summer of 1777, the 45-year-old American and 19-year-old French officer were quickly attached.

Major General Lafayette most notably led the Continental Army’s victory at Yorktown, Virginia, which ended the American Revolution in October 1781.

He returned to France where he inspired the Revolution by writing the Declaration of the Rights of Man in 1789 with the help of his American friend Thomas Jefferson.

He is also credited with creating the French tricolor red, white and blue flag.

Lafayette was born Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roche Gilbert du Motier into a wealthy family in Chavaniac in the Loire Valley of France.

“By 1770, he had amassed a large inheritance after the deaths of his mother, father, and grandfather,” reports the American Battlefield Trust.

“His wealth and prestige gave him many opportunities in life.”

He used those opportunities to pay the United States his own way—in defiance of his superiors, including King Louis XVI.

Lafayette quickly proved his commitment to the cause.

At the Battle of Brandywine in September 1777, a few days after his 20th birthday, he was wounded when a musket ball hit him in the leg during an American rout.

He then suffered disease and starvation during his first winter in America at Valley Forge, near Washington.

He also committed his personal treasure to American independence.

Mount Vernon reported that Lafayette fought for the new nation without pay, spending as much as $200,000 to cover salaries, uniforms, and other expenses for his employees.

“Lafayette returned to France in December 1781 and went to serve in the French army,” writes the National Park Service.

“A moderate in the French Revolution, Lafayette tried to reform French society but was distrusted by French radicals. Captured by the Austrians and imprisoned for a year, he was released by Napoleon in 1797.”

Marquis was hailed as a national hero in the US when he returned for a grand tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution in 1824–25.

“They were met by demonstrations of frenzied enthusiasm without precedent or parallel in American history,” writes the NPS.

Among many other honors, he was hosted by American dignitaries and laid the cornerstone of the Bunker Hill Monument in Boston honoring the 1775 battle.

The Lafayette Trail website describes several major stops on his dramatic victory tour of the United States.

In 2002, Congress named Lafayette an honorary US citizen, one of only six foreigners in history.

Lafayette’s stirring contribution to the cause of human freedom was cherished by earlier generations of Americans.

Hundreds of cities, towns, counties, schools, streets, squares, and monuments are named after him throughout the United States.

Among the most notable are: City of Lafayette, Louisiana; Lafayette Square across from the White House in Washington, DC; and Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.

In 1884, his hometown of Chavaniac was renamed Chavaniac-Lafayette in his honor.

The Lafayette Escadrille, a unit of volunteer American pilots, fought on behalf of France in World War I before the US officially joined the war in 1917.

The American Expeditionary Force under General John Pershing began arriving in France in June and July 1917 and gave the final honor to Lafayette. On July 4, U.S. troops were greeted in an official ceremony at Lafayette’s grave at the Piquepas Cemetery in Paris, just 50 miles outside the city occupied by the German invaders.

“Here and now in the presence of the distinguished dead we pledge our hearts and our honor to carry this war to a successful conclusion,” Col. Charles Stanton said on behalf of General Pershing, according to a Lafayette College overview of the July 4 speech.

“Lafayette, here we are!”