The First Continental Congress met on this day in history on September 5, 1774, showing both the defiance of the American colonies and the union on the way to revolution.

It was the first time we met many of the transformative figures in human history known as the Founding Fathers.

John Adams, Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, John Jay, and George Washington all attended the convention at Carpenter’s Hall in Philadelphia.

The gathering of colonial leaders was fueled by an increasingly fierce battle—a pressure cooker of punishments and protests—that was brewing between Parliament and the city of Boston.

“In North America, the colonists rose in solidarity with the people of Massachusetts,” George Washington’s Mount Vernon Library reported on the origins of the Continental Congress.

The convention was held in the wake of the Boston Tea Party of December 1773. Colonists responded to a new round of Parliamentary taxes by dumping shipments of British tea into Boston Harbor.

Parliament was doubled by the Intolerable Act of May 1774.

He closed the port of Boston to trade, revoked the Massachusetts charter, and severely restricted local government meetings, among other insults to a colony accustomed to self-government for more than 150 years.

Colonial leaders were stunned by the intolerable acts. They realized that Britain’s arbitrary power to financially and politically punish Massachusetts, which had no representation in Parliament, could soon strike them.

He called for a concerted colonial response.

“Cargo arrived as far south as Georgia in Massachusetts, and in the late spring of 1774, nine colonies called for a Continental Congress. Virginia’s Committee of Correspondence is widely credited with originating the invitation,” says Mount Vernon.

Throughout New England, and especially in Massachusetts, the convention was seen as a provocative assertion of American autonomy in the face of growing hostility to Great Britain.

It was a rousing farewell to the delegates to the Continental Congress.

“On August 10, 1774, there was an exciting departure in Boston, and in full view of the British army,” the late David McCullough wrote of the departure of the Massachusetts delegation to the convention in his 2001 biography “John Adams.”

“It was a triumphant, comfortable journey of nearly three weeks, with welcoming parties welcoming them from town to town. They were feasted and toasted, prayers said, church bells rung,” Muculo also wrote.

“At New Haven, ‘every bell was ringing,’ people crowded in at the doors and windows ‘as if a coronation were in sight.’

The First Continental Congress consisted of 56 delegates from 12 of the 13 original colonies—Georgia did not participate. It lasted till October 26.

The delegates were divided over the plan to respond to the intolerable policies of the British.

The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum writes, “Some preferred more defensive and potentially violent actions, such as the Suffolk Resolves, while others believed in peaceful protest, such as the Declaration of Rights.”

“Despite these difficulties, the delegates overcame such obstacles and produced many of the most important results of the First Continental Congress.”

“It was one of the happiest days of my life.” – John Adams

The boldest decision taken by the Continental Congress was the adoption of the Suffolk Resolves, written in Boston on September 17.

Among other actions, the Resolve called on Massachusetts to boycott British goods, renounce allegiance to the crown, and stockpile military supplies.

John Adams wrote in his diary, “It was one of the happiest days of my life.

“On this day I was convinced that America would support Massachusetts or perish with her.”

British Redcoats marched from Boston on April 19, 1775, on Lexington and Concord in an attempt to seize colonial munitions.

They were met by Massachusetts Minutemen on the Lexington Green and a bloody gunfight ensued.

The American Revolution had begun.

The Second Continental Congress was convened in 1776 as the war continued.

That second convention would officially break America’s allegiance to Great Britain on July 4, 1776.