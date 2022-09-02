New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Japan formally signed the surrender documents on this day in history on September 2, 1945, ending the horrific human atrocities of World War II aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

The ceremony lasted only 23 minutes.

Yet the total ended with more than a decade of devastating global conflict in which 60 million or more people were killed in Asia, Europe, and Africa, and in other battles fought on land, air, and sea around the world.

“Today, the guns are silent. A great tragedy is over. A great victory has been won,” US General Douglas MacArthur said in an international radio address while officiating at a ceremony aboard an American warship.

“Today freedom is on the offensive, democracy is on the way,” he said. “Today, in Asia as well as in Europe, the fearless are tasting the full sweetness of freedom, freedom from fear.”

Sailors packed every inch of the USS Missouri and hung on every deck to witness the war’s long-awaited end.

While the Allies flooded Tokyo Bay with battleships, a massive aerial bombardment was unleashed in a final display of military and industrial prowess, and reinforcements were Japan’s only option.

The war in Asia began in 1931 when Imperial Japan invaded and occupied Manchuria, now the northeastern corner of the People’s Republic of China.

Japan invaded mainland China in 1937 – and would soon conquer much of Asia.

The Philippines, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Burma, and French Indochina (Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam) were conquered and occupied by Japan in the war and then liberated by the United States and the Allies from 1942 to 1945.

China suffered greatly as a result of the war – nearly 20 million people were killed in the conflict, Japanese oppression, slavery and widespread starvation and suffering.

The war took a global turn on September 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland, igniting a six-year conflict in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s surrender on August 15, 1945, in the wake of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, respectively.

This was the first time that the Emperor spoke directly to his subjects.

On August 9, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan, further cementing the empire’s desperate position.

Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu and General Yoshijiro Umezu signed the instrument of surrender on behalf of Japan and its forces.

MacArthur marked the historic moment by signing the documents with six pens.

He gave one each to American POW Lt. Gen. Jonathan Wainwright, who oversaw the surrender of American forces in the Philippines in 1942; and UK Lt. Gen. Arthur E. Percival, who led British forces in the Malay Peninsula and Singapore when they surrendered to Japan, also in 1942.

US Adm. who leads the US Navy in the Pacific. Chester W. Nimitz also represented the US.

Additional signatories included representatives of the Republic of China, the Soviet Union, Australia, Canada, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

President Harry S. USS Missouri was given the historic duty of hosting the Truman tribute ceremony.

Franklin D. After Roosevelt’s death, Show Me State’s original heir apparent became president in April of that year.

The USS Missouri continues to serve the nation today at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where she is the centerpiece of the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

“Sacred mission accomplished.”

“The skies no longer rain death—the seas only trade; men everywhere walk upright in the sunshine,” MacArthur said on September 2, 1945.

The general led the occupation of Japan until 1951, when Emperor Hirohito remained on his throne as a symbolic gesture.

“The whole world is at peace,” said MacArthur.

“Sacred mission accomplished.”