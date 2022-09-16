New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Mayflower, an 80-foot-long British cargo ship carrying 102 passengers determined to build a new society “for the glory of God,” departed Plymouth, England on September 16, 1620, on this day in history.

“History records no nobler enterprise for faith and freedom than this Pilgrim band,” reads a monument above the settlers’ burial ground today in Plymouth, Mass., where three months later the travelers landed in the brutal New England winter. .

“In hunger and cold they laid the foundations of a state where every man in countless ages should be free to worship God in his own way.”

Forty-eight of the settlers died of infection and disease that winter, yet grateful survivors celebrated their deliverance with thanksgiving the following fall — and set about shaping human history.

“For 65 days the Mayflower beat her way through storms and headwinds,” Massachusetts author Nathaniel Philbrick wrote in “Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community and War,” a 2006 dramatization of the voyage that changed the world.

The rough ship’s bottom, he wrote, “was a glittering pelt of seaweed and barnacles, her leaky decks splashing salt water over the devoted heads of her passengers.”

The Pilgrims first set foot on land in November at Provincetown, on the tip of Cape Cod, before finally choosing a site for permanent settlement on December 19.

The Mayflower twice miraculously survived near-disasters at sea that would have claimed the lives of everyone on board.



A main beam “cracked like a chicken bone” after a giant wave hit the Mayflower in the mid-Atlantic, Philbrick wrote.

Pilgrims used the jack screws they brought to build the houses to secure the broken timbers and allow the ship to sail again.

The Mayflower also unwittingly passed the deadly Nantucket Shoals off the coast of Massachusetts — which would have destroyed the ship — before turning around and heading back to Cape Cod.

Of the 102 passengers fleeing Church of England persecution, only 41 were religious separatists.

The rest were ship’s crew and hired hands.

Among them: Captain Christopher Jones and military adviser Miles Standish, who stayed with the Pilgrims after Jones and the Mayflower returned to England in April 1621.



Standish would prove an important figure in the growth and success of the Pilgrim settlement.

Two dogs also made the trip: “a spaniel and a giant, slobbery mastiff,” Philbrick wrote.

Two babies were born on the Mayflower: Oceanus was born to Stephen and Elizabeth Hopkins when the ship crossed the Atlantic, but died in 1627.

William and Susanna’s son Peregrine White was born while the Mayflower was at anchor off the Massachusetts coast. He became a prominent figure in the colony and lived until 1704.



On November 11, male travelers signed the Mayflower Compact on the shores of Cape Cod.

“Being undertaken for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith and honor of our king and country … by these gifts solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one another, covenant and unite yourselves in the civil body politic,” the document states.

The Mayflower Compact is widely viewed by historians as the first step toward self-government by consent of the governed, principles that would eventually lead to American independence and its revolutionary constitutional republic.

Plymouth was not the first permanent European settlement in the New World.

St. Augustine was settled by Spain half a century ago in 1565. The English settled Jamestown in Virginia in 1607.

But Plymouth would prove most effective.

The Pilgrims’ descendants transformed the Plymouth Bay and later Massachusetts Bay colonies into prosperous economic powerhouses, while their spirit of self-government and independence set the stage for the American Revolution.

Founding Father John Adams, who in 1776 encouraged other colonies to join Massachusetts in its fight against Great Britain, was the great-grandson of Pilgrims John and Priscilla Alden.

The General Society of Mayflower Descendants estimates that 35 million Americans — better than 1 in 10 — can trace their ancestry to the Mayflower.