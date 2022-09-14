New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Francis Scott Key awoke aboard a British warship after witnessing a grueling 25-hour bombardment of Fort McHenry — and was stunned to find his flag still there in history on September 14, 1814, in the early morning light.

Baltimore’s advocates, after witnessing the relentless naval assault on his American homeland, in patriotic fervor, soon put pen to paper and wrote a poetic account of the event.

His words are known today as the national anthem.

“The rocket’s red glow, the bomb exploding in the air/Provided all night long that our flag was still there,” Key wrote over the next two days.

“Oh says that star-spangled banner still waves/Screams the land of the free and home of the brave.”

Key was stirred by the resolve of his fellow Americans as the young republic faced disappointment and possible defeat at the hands of the British Empire in the War of 1812.

Just three weeks earlier, the United States had been humiliated when British troops ransacked and burned Washington, DC, destroying both the White House and the Capitol with flaming fires.

Key was convinced that the American defenses at Fort McHenry, just 40 miles from the nation’s capital, would collapse under the intensity of the attack.

“Mother Earth … was vomiting up bullet and shell in sheets of fire and brimstone.” – Francis Scott Key

“Superior British weapons anchored the fort safely beyond the range of the fort’s own cannons from the newly designed bomb ships,” the National Constitution Center wrote of the empire’s firepower.

On this day in history, August 24, 1814, British troops ransacked, burned, and burned the White House and the Capitol.

“It seemed as if Mother Earth had opened up and was vomiting up bullet and shell in sheets of fire and brimstone,” Key later wrote.

The impossibility of the fort’s survival — and the nation’s refusal to bow to the British at its weakest moment — fueled Key’s fiercely patriotic response.

“His brother-in-law, commander of the militia at Fort McHenry, read Key’s work and distributed it under the title ‘Defense of Fort M’Henry,'” Smithsonian Magazine reported in a 2007 report on the Battle of Baltimore.

“The Baltimore Patriot newspaper soon printed it, and within weeks, Key’s poem, now called ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ was printed across the country, immortalizing his words — and forever naming the flag he celebrated.”

Key’s poem became the national anthem through an act of Congress signed in 1931 by President Herbert Hoover.

“The rocket’s red glow/ Bombs exploding in the air/ Proved all night long/ Our flag was still there.”

The actual flag raised on Fort McHenry in the early morning light on September 14 is honored today at the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

It is known as the Great Garrison Flag.

The star-spangled banner of the fort measured 42 feet by 30 feet and had 15 stars and 15 stripes.

In the very early days of the nation it was customary to add both a star and a belt to the addition of each new state.

Major George Armistead, the commander of Fort McHenry, had requested a giant flag be flown over the fort a year earlier, when the War of 1812 was well underway and certain that he would be attacked at some point.

“Mary Pickersgill, a 37-year-old widow who made ship and signal flags, got the job,” says the National Park Service’s History of the Great Garrison Flag.

“She labored for seven weeks with her 13-year-old daughter, Caroline, two nieces, 13-year-old Eliza Young and 15-year-old Margaret Young, a 13-year-old African American indentured servant, Grace Wisher. And perhaps her mother, Rebecca Young, who had taught her the trade.”

The State of Maryland honors the defense of Fort McHenry every September 12 with Defenders Day.

The NPS continued, “They assembled strips of loosely woven English wool bunting, then draped the entire flag across the expansive floor of the brewery near Mrs. Pickersgill’s Pratt Street house, now the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House Museum.”

According to the NPS, a small flag flying over the fort during the bombing has been lost to history.

Today, Fort McHenry is not only a national monument, but also holds special status as an American historical shrine.

The National Park Service celebrated this past weekend at Fort McHenry with special Defenders Day events.