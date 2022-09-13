off
Hershey’s Kiss teardrop shape at center of trademark dispute

Milton Snavely Hershey, the German-speaking Mennonite farmer who turned his love of sweets into a symbol of American prosperity and goodwill, was born in Derry Township, Penn., on September 13, 1857.

“Milton Hershey was that rarest of men—both a dreamer and a builder,” notes his biography at the Candy Hall of Fame, to which the chocolatier was inducted in 1972.

He founded both the Hershey Chocolate Company and the Milton Hershey School.

The school he opened in 1910 to educate orphans today thrives as a premier free educational institution serving underprivileged students.

“His first two candy companies failed,” the Hershey Company wrote in a history of the founder, noting that the entrepreneur was unsophisticated at age 26.

Milton Hershey founded Hershey Chocolate and built it for his employees in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He became a prominent philanthropist and gave away his fortune to help the needy.

“It wasn’t until the third profession that Milton’s hard work and skill paid off. From then on Milton prospered as a successful businessman and generous humanitarian.”

Hershey had only a fourth grade education when his father hired him as a printer’s apprentice.

After that he got interested in sweets business.

He opened his first candy store in Philadelphia in 1876. After six years it failed.

Hershey later tried to become a candy maker in other cities before returning to Lancaster, Penn.

Hershey Company chocolate candies are displayed for sale at the Hershey Chocolate World store in New York City.

In 1886 he launched the Lancaster Caramel Company and then, eight years later, a subsidiary called the Hershey Chocolate Company.

According to the company’s official history, Hershey told a colleague, “Caramels are a fad; chocolate is forever.”

“I’m going to make chocolate.”

“Caramel is a fad; chocolate is here to stay.” – Milton Hershey

Chocolate, derived from the bitter beans of the cacao pod, has been consumed for centuries.

Hershey created a sweeter, more affordable version called Milk Chocolate.

“Hershey was not the first to make milk chocolate,” the Hershey Company reports, noting that the Swiss confectioners created a powdered milk version.

A French boy eats chocolate, given to him by some American soldiers in 1944.

“But they were the first to use mass production techniques to make it from fresh milk.”

This delicious invention changed the way America and the world ate candy.

He sold his caramel company and introduced the first Hershey’s milk chocolate bar in 1900. It proved to be an incredible success.

Hershey, Penn. The company town of was founded in 1903. Hershey Park opened in 1906. Hershey Kisses were introduced in 1907.

Hershey Chocolate flourished during World War II, when the company controlled the heavily rationed American chocolate market.

A historical marker stands outside the original Hershey Company chocolate manufacturing plant in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Its products, easy to carry and packed with energy and calories, became a vital part of the war effort, packed into millions of field rations and Red Cross care packages.

Hershey has even produced a tropical chocolate designed to survive high heat combat zones without melting.

Chocolate ration bars became a symbol of American goodwill during World War II.

Many American soldiers carried Hershey’s chocolate on their bodies.

His ration bars became the most iconic symbol of American goodwill.

American GIs handed out chocolate bars to millions of children and other war-torn civilians as American troops marched across Europe and Asia and liberated city after city.

World War II, La Haye du Puit, Normandy, France. An American soldier giving chocolates to an elderly couple after the city was liberated in June 1944.

A black market for American chocolate developed after the war, especially in Germany, as people struggled with deprivation.

Hershey’s continues to thrive, posting sales of $8.97 billion in 2021, up more than 10 percent from 2020.

The Candy Hall of Fame declared that Milton Hershey “had the talent to develop the chocolate business in the right place at the right time.”

“His personal belief in his responsibilities to the wealth and quality of life in the city he founded has made the company, community and school a living legacy.”

