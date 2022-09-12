New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Johnny Cash, who rose from the Depression-era cotton fields of rural Arkansas to leave a deep mark on the American music scene, died today, September 12, 2003. He was 71 years old.

“Cash was an original: a rebellious, undeniably entertaining and influential presence,” Rolling Stone wrote in a 2016 tribute to the artist.

Due to this death, artists from all over the world expressed their condolences.

“His influence spanned generations of people. I loved him as a singer and a writer,” Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger said shortly after Cash’s death, calling his death “a great loss to the music community”.

Cash suffered from a number of health problems later in life, which severely limited his ability to perform live in the 1990s.

According to official records, he died of complications from diabetes at Nashville Baptist Hospital. His health had worsened after years spent on the streets and battling addiction.

“Some, including Kris Kristofferson, saw these issues as payback for Cash’s abuse of his body with drugs and alcohol at various points throughout his life,” wrote the music site Spindity.

But music fans and family members have long speculated that Cash’s true cause of death was a broken heart.

His wife of 35 years, June Carter Cash, died four months before him of complications from heart surgery.

Cash, confined to a wheelchair, sat by his wife’s bedside as she lay in a coma on life support, author Steve Turner wrote in the 2004 book “The Man Called Cash: The Life, Love and Faith of an American Legend.”

Cash talked to his wife, sang songs and read her hymns.

Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, recalls the late singer’s deep devotion to his faith: ‘his greatest legacy’

“He begged her not to leave him,” Turner wrote of Cash’s sudden deterioration after her death.

Their legendary and tempestuous love affair began in 1950 when a starstruck teenager, JR Cash, met the legendary Carter Family of country music artist backstage after a performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“He saw June and fell in love. He thought she was amazing, the bee’s knees,” Lisa Errington, assistant manager of museums and tours for Ryman Auditorium, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview at the auditorium.

Their story was brought to the silver screen in the 2005 Hollywood hit “Walk the Line” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

Johnny Cash is king in Nashville: his tunes, legacy and legend rule the music city

Cash’s hit-making career spanned nearly half a century and traversed many genres with remarkable ease while capturing an incredibly diverse fan base.

Cash had an incredible 134 singles on the Billboard charts, including at least two chart hits per year for 38 consecutive years.

He died as a rock and roll, country music, Nashville songwriter and member of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

In 2001, Cash was awarded the National Art Medal, the country’s highest award for artistic excellence.

Even today, 19 years after his death, it’s not uncommon to hear Cash’s music from rural Tennessee honky-tonks and Brooklyn hipster craft cocktail bars.

In 1955 his debut “Cry, Cry, Cry” was released; His last, a shocking remake of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” stunned the music world in 2002, the year before his death.

Cash’s haunting version of the song was accompanied by a powerful video that featured the gaunt, aging and ailing singer in the backdrop of his Tennessee farmhouse and young career.

It proved an intensely emotional coda to an incredible career and marked the critical and commercial success of Cash’s final months of life.

“Hurt” won Country Music Association Video of the Year and Single of the Year, American Music Awards Song of the Year and Grammy Award for Best Short Form Video.

“Wow, (I felt like) I just lost my girlfriend, because that song wasn’t mine anymore,” songwriter Trent Reznor said after watching the video for Cash’s version of “Hurt.”